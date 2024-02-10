Jon Cryer Definitely Feels One Way About 'Two And A Half Men' Reunion With Charlie Sheen

Jon Cryer isn’t eager to reunite with his former “Two and a Half Men” co-star Charlie Sheen.

The Emmy winner was promoting the new NBC show “Extended Family” on Friday when hosts of “The View” inquired if he’d ever agree to reprise his role as Alan Harper on “Two and a Half Men.” Cryer, who starred opposite Sheen on the CBS series for years, didn’t mince words.

“The thing for me is, when ‘Two and a Half Men’ was happening, Charlie was like the highest paid actor on television, probably ever,” he said on the talk show. “And there has been nobody that has surpassed the enormous amount of money he was making. And yet he blew it up.”

Cryer continued, “So you kind of have to think, I love him, I wish him the best and that he should live in good health the rest of his life, but I don’t know if I want to get in business with him for any length of time.”

After Sheen’s departure from the series, the show continued until 2015 with Ashton Kutcher replacing him.

Sheen, who played the brother of Cryer’s character, was fired after going on tirades in interviews about “Two and a Half Men” creator Chuck Lorre. His uncaged behavior spawned endless memes at the time and a failed stand-up career.

The “Platoon” star has since seemingly bounced back from that lifestyle and reportedly rekindled his relationship with Lorre, leading “The View” panelist Sara Haines to ask Cryer if there was any chance for a “Two and a Half Men” reboot in the near future — to wavering results.

“Oh, gosh, oh, gosh,” said Cryer on the talk show. “Yeah, I don’t know how that happens. I mean the thing is, Charlie is doing a lot better now, which is wonderful. He and I have not spoken in a few years, but he’s doing a lot better, which obviously I’m very happy about.”

Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2004.

Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2004.

“And obviously Chuck Lorre, who produced ‘Two and a Half Men’ … one of the hardest things for him when ‘Two and a Half Men’ fell apart the way it did was he really thought he was friends with Charlie, and that he lost that was really heartbreaking for him.”

Story continues

Sheen infamously demanded $3 million per episode in a “Today Show” interview after his exit and said that he was “tired of pretending I’m not special.”

Cryer, who said on “The View” that Sheen and Lorre’s reconciliation “is really lovely,” was nearly convinced to reunite with Sheen. That consideration from Cryer, who previously chronicled his time with Sheen before things went “off the rails,” only came after “The View” panelist Ana Navarro suggested that Cryer would get paid the same, however.

“There you go,” said Cryer. “That sounds fair.”

Related...