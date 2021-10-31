Jon Bon Jovi Tests Positive for Breakthrough COVID, Cancels Concert in Miami Beach

Jon Bon Jovi waits to greet Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at Abbey Road Studios on February 28, 2020 in London, England.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Jon Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, shortly before he was scheduled to perform on stage in Miami Beach, Florida.

The 59-year-old musician is "fully vaccinated and feeling fine," according to a statement from his rep, which was obtained by NBC News and Variety.

A rep for Bon Jovi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99% — are in unvaccinated people.

The rocker was set to perform at an event called "Runaway With JBJ" at the Loews South Beach hotel when he returned a positive result on a rapid COVID test, local NBC affiliate WSVN reported.

A crowd had already gathered at the venue when the star's positive test was revealed, according to the outlet which added that concertgoers were told the singer felt "great" and was going "to bed" while members of the band, who tested negative, remained at the venue for the scheduled performance.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Says He'll Have a 'Solo Party' for his = Album Release While in 'COVID Isolation'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to the event's website, "Runaway With JBJ" is a three-day, two-night event in Miami Beach that offers "the ultimate fan experience" for supporters. The event, which runs through Sunday, was said to include an "Intimate Storyteller Performance," a Halloween costume party and a photo op.

Story continues

All attendees were required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Bon Jovi keyboardist Dave Bryan was diagnosed with coronavirus in March 2020. He told fans in a post on Instagram that he had been "sick for a week" but was "feeling better each day."

"Please don't be afraid!!!" Bryan captioned his post, in part, adding, "Please help out each other. This will be over soon… with the help of every American !!😎💪❤️."

The next month, Bon Jovi announced that their self-titled tour had been completely canceled.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.