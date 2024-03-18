Jon Bon Jovi 'Still Recovering from a Major Surgery' and Unsure When He'll Tour: 'Working Towards That Goal'

The rock star underwent an operation on his vocal cords in 2022 and has been recovering ever since

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Jon Bon Jovi performing live with Bon Jovi at Rock in Rio on Sept. 29, 2019

Jon Bon Jovi is putting his health first before announcing any plans to tour.

As Bon Jovi gears up to release its 16th studio album, Legendary, in June, the band's frontman, 62, is considering whether it is in the best interest of his wellbeing to hit the road again after undergoing vocal cord surgery in 2022. In a radio interview with Mix 104.1 Boston, the rock star explained that he's "still recovering from a major surgery," but the "goal" is to tour once he's able to give fans the best show possible.

When asked about plans to promote the forthcoming record on the road, the Grammy winner admitted, "I don’t know about a tour. It is my desire to do a tour next year, but I’m just still recovering from a major surgery.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer also opened up about how he's been healing, now that it's been over a year and a half since his vocal cords were operated on because one of them was "atrophying."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Jon Bon Jovi performing at the Love Rocks Benefit Concert on June 3, 2021

Related: 20 Incredible Throwback Photos of Jon Bon Jovi

Jon shared, "Although I’m well on the road to recovery and was able to take my time and do a song a day when I made the record, my need, want, desire is to be able to do two-and-a-half hours a night four nights a week for months on end."

"And so I’m working towards that goal," the musician added.

The "It's My Life" singer first publicly revealed he underwent a major surgery on his vocal cords in mid-February at a Television Critics Association press event for the upcoming Hulu docuseries about his band, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

During a panel, Jon revealed that one of his vocal cords was as "thick as the thumb," while the other was "atrophying" and "thick as a pinky."

"So the strong one was pushing the weak one aside, and I wasn’t singing well," he said. "My craft was being taken from me."

Story continues

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Jon Bon Jovi at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala on Feb. 2, 2024

Related: Jon Bon Jovi's Cutest Family Pictures Over the Years

Jon explained that he was introduced to a surgeon who was able to provide him with a "cutting-edge implant to build the cord back up."

At the time, 19 months into his rehabilitation process, he shared, "I can write you a song, I can perform as well as anybody. But I need to get my tools back."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The band, also featuring keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, guitarist Phil X and bassist Hugh McDonald, last toured in 2022, playing major stadiums across the United States.

Bon Jovi also played shows over the course of several years in support of 2016's This House Is Not For Sale. Following the album release, the group set out on a run of live shows across the globe that lasted from 2017 to 2019.

Island Records Bon Jovi 'Legendary' album cover artwork

Related: Jon Bon Jovi Accepts 2024 MusiCares Award, Says He Is 'Definitely' Playing at Son Jake's Wedding (Exclusive)

The "Livin' On a Prayer" group will soon release its new album Legendary, which is set to drop on June 7 via Island Records. Upon announcing the project, the classic rock group also shared the title track.

“This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” said Jon in a statement.

The new album comes as the band is celebrating its 40th anniversary as a group.

To coincide with the milestone and new record, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is coming to Hulu on April 26. The first-ever docuseries about the iconic group that's been made fully in cooperation with all past and present members, its said to include behind-the-scenes insights about their rise to fame.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.