Jon Bon Jovi Is 'in the Process of Healing' After Vocal Injury and Surgery: 'My Craft Was Being Taken from Me'

The Bon Jovi frontman opened up about a recent "cutting-edge" surgery he had to build his vocal cord back up

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Jon Bon Jovi appears at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the College Football Hall of Fame on January 5, 2019

Jon Bon Jovi is detailing how it feels to be back on stage, 19 months after he said he had surgery for a vocal cord injury.

The Bon Jovi frontman, 61, opened up about his health at Hulu's panel for the new docuseries Thank You, Good Night at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena on Friday, when he explained that he's "ready to talk" about his vocal surgery.

"I pride myself on having been a true vocalist," Bon Jovi said. "I’ve sung with Pavarotti. I know how to sing. I’ve studied the craft for 40 years. I’m not a stylist who just barks and howls. I know how to sing."

"So when God was taking away my ability, and I couldn’t understand why, I jokingly have said the only thing that’s ever been up my nose is my finger, you know, so there’s no reason for any of this," he added.

Amy Sussman/Getty Jon Bon Jovi performs at the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi event

Related: Watch the Trailer for the Upcoming Bon Jovi Docuseries Thank You, Goodnight

As the "Livin' On a Prayer" singer went on to explain, one of his vocal cords was "atrophying" — with one vocal cord being "thick as the thumb" and the other being "thick as a pinky."

"So the strong one was pushing the weak one aside, and I wasn’t singing well," he said. "So, my craft was being taken from me."

Bon Jovi said he thankfully was introduced to a surgeon who gave him a "cutting-edge implant to build the cord back up." Now, he's still "in the process of healing" over 19 months into rehab.

"But nonetheless, and I say in the film, and in the latter episodes, if I just had my tools back, the rest of it I can deal with," he said. "I can write you a song, I can perform as well as anybody. But I need to get my tools back."

Related: Why Richie Sambora Didn't Attend Jon Bon Jovi's MusiCares Person of the Year Ceremony (Exclusive)

Story continues

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Jon Bon Jovi performs with Bruce Springsteen at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala honoring Jon Bon Jovi

"Friday night was the first time that I’d sung in public," he then said, referring to his MusiCares Person of the Year honor and tribute concert that took place on Feb. 2. "Saturday morning is the first time I woke up without multiple voices in my head. It was just me. And that was the best feeling. It was just me."

Bon Jovi's latest appearance was in promotion of his band's upcoming Hulu series, Thank You, Goodnight, which drops on the streaming service in April.

Related: Bon Jovi Docuseries Thank You, Goodnight to Premiere on Hulu in April

The four-part series covers the heights of the band's fame in the '80s, and even some low points — both on and off stage — with exclusive interviews and previously unheard demos from the group.

Cameras began following Bon Jovi in February 2022 following the singer's vocal injury.

Since then, the musician was honored by the Recording Academy's MusiCares organization at the Los Angeles Convention Center last week, when he performed "Who Says You Can’t Go Home" with friend Bruce Springsteen.

Other performers included Melissa Ethridge, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Pat Monahan, Shania Twain and the Goo Goo Dolls.

Thank You, Goodnight, the 4-part series, premieres on Hulu on April 26.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.