Jon Batiste Has 'Always Bet on Myself' as He Celebrates 5 Grammy Wins: 'Never Trying to Follow Trends'

Jon Batiste, the musician who swept last week's Grammy Awards show with eight nominations and five wins, including the coveted album of the year award, is reflecting on his unforgettable night.

Speaking to PEOPLE about his numerous Grammy wins and rise in chart success following the award show, the We Are musician says "it was a beautiful moment."

"The performance and all of the things that allowed people to really enjoy the music were always there all along," the "Freedom" singer, 35, says of his work. "The music was always what it was over a year ago when it came out. I just think that people needed something to contextualize it."

"I've always bet on myself. I've never really played the game of trying to follow trends," he said, adding that this is only "the beginning" of a "journey" of sharing his music with millions more.

Ahead of the award show, Batiste says he had no expectations — he was simply honored to be nominated at a level that compared him to musicians he idolized.

"I was just very, very excited to be nominated for the most Grammy noms since Thriller," he says of Michael Jackson's seminal 1982 album. "That album — Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson, those are people, obviously who I've studied and learned so much from, so that was the win already for me. I went in feeling like that's such an achievement."

He later added, "It's not normal for someone who comes from my beginnings and my background and my interest to be in the position that I'm in."

When he did win, however, Batiste says there was "so much love" in the room — which is what led him to speak from the heart. "Wow. I believe this to my core: There is no best musician, best artist, best dancer, best actor," he said while accepting his award for album of the year for We Are. "The creative arts are subjective, and they reach people at a point in their lives when they need it most."

At the award show, Batiste's "oldest" and "youngest" family members were in the audience watching — something that made the night that much more special.

"My grandfather was there, he marched with Dr. King [Martin Luther King Jr.] and he's almost 90 years old. My nephew was there, he's 7 years old," he says of his family members, who later expressed their excitement for him.

"My granddad looked at me and he said, 'This is a once in a lifetime moment for me.' He wasn't even talking about me winning, he was talking about him being able to be there," he says with a laugh. "And after all the life he lived to look at me and be like, 'Wow, this is actually happening and this is my grandson and all of these things that we put on the line and sacrifice, he's now winning the biggest award in music, and I'm here to witness it.' That was special."

And now that it's over, the musician says he still hasn't fully "processed" his night. Based on chart statistics, however, Batiste's music continues its climb. Since Sunday, We Are has earned the 25th spot on Billboard's top 200 album chart, third on the top 200 R&B album chart and 14th on the top 200 R&B/hip-hop albums chart.

Looking ahead, Batiste says he wants to "make more music" and do what feels right in the moment.

"I have ambitions to do anything creative with good people that are dedicated to the craft. I'm constantly working. I'm constantly creating, I'm constantly trying to find that thing that is the muse that drives me. I'm always in the space where anything can happen," he says. "I don't want to limit any of the possibilities. I definitely want to make more music, but anything as long as it's with the right people and it feels aligned."

And on a final note, Batiste says: "I want everybody who's reading to know that they are enough."