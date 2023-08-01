Jon Anik: Justin Gaethje’s ‘BMF’ title win ‘not a great result’ for Alexander Volkanovski’s lightweight aspirations

Jon Anik thinks the biggest loser of Justin Gaethje’s “BMF” title win at UFC 291 may have been featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Gaethje (25-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) became the second “BMF” titleholder in history this past weekend when he knocked out Dustin Poirier with a second-round head kick at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, setting him up for likely third opportunity at the undisputed 155-pound belt.

The next divisional title bout will play out at UFC 294 on Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi, when champion Islam Makhachev rematches Charles Oliveira in the main event. Volkanovski (26-2 MMA, 13-1 UFC) has clamored for another chance at two-division glory following his 145-pound title defense over Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 in July, but Gaethje’s win complicates things for him.

Gaethje said following UFC 291 that he intends to wait to fight the winner of Makhachev (24-1 MMA, 13-1 UFC) vs. Oliveira (34-9 MMA, 22-9 UFC), and UFC’s lead play-by-play man Anik anticipates that how the situation will unfold.

“Initially I was thinking, Alexander Volkanovski, this result with Justin Gaethje is maybe not a great result for him in terms of the pecking order for his rematch with Islam Makhachev,” Anik told MMA Junkie. “I think if I’m Ilia Topuria, the result with Justin Gaethje is perfect because I’m probably going to get Alexander Volkanovski next. That’s not informed speculation, it’s total speculation – but I think that’s the direction in which they will go.”

Another possibility is in play for the future of the lightweight belt, and that’s a trilogy between Makhachev and Oliveira. If Oliveira is able to avenge his October 2021 submission loss to Makhachev and regain the belt, a third encounter between the pair would certainly be an appealing option.

Gaethje is such a unique and exciting entity, however, that Anik expects the promotion to jump at any viable chance to have him compete for gold.

“If Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira are 1-1 that would open the door for a trilogy, but I think Justin Gaethje is the guy who people believe is the most watchable, the most exciting,” Anik said. “I’m not sure how that plays itself out at the pay-per-view window or in terms of the internal metric, but I would think as a promoter, you’d try to get Justin Gaethje in an undisputed title fight because of just how incredible he is. The fanbase really seems to resonate with him. He seems to move every needle. I would think they would be trying to rush Justin Gaethje into a title fight.”

Story continues

Related

Video: What does winning 'BMF' title mean for Justin Gaethje's career?

UFC 291 post-event facts: Justin Gaethje's insane bonus streak continues

Twitter reacts to Justin Gaethje's insane KO of Dustin Poirier to win 'BMF' title at UFC 291

Ultimately, Anik would like nothing more than to see Gaethje get an opportunity. He came up short in his previous undisputed title chances against Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov, but the third time may very well be the charm.

“I’d be excited to see him back in there against Charles Oliveira,” Anik said. “Obviously he is a fresh opponent for Islam Makhachev, and I just hope he waits. Unless they dangle some crazy number for him to fight somebody like Conor McGregor, I really hope Justin Gaethje will wait, because while he does have two belts at home – interim and BMF – I’m not really sure he cares too much about them.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 291.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie