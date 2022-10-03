Joly mayor running for mayor in Strong Township

·4 min read

In 2018 businessman Tim Bryson ran for mayor of Joly with no council experience and won.

Four years later Bryson is running for the mayor of Strong Township.

Bryson is running in Strong in an effort to move the issue of amalgamation forward, something he believes has not happened under the present Strong council.

“Currently, I'm pro-amalgamation based on real life examples,” Bryson told The Nugget.

He says people on the campaign trail have told him it makes sense to merge Strong with Joly and Sundridge.

Bryson says where he's running into concern about amalgamation is from taxpayers who are from Southern Ontario and went through forced amalgamations during the late 1990s.

“There was no choice or time to do it right so it left a bad taste in some people's mouths,” he said.

“But it's different when it's done by local design. If we take the time to study it, we can be the architects and do the restructuring ourselves. That's been my message to the general public.”

Bryson acknowledges it will cost money to amalgamate since, for example, there will be a lot of legal work that needs to be carried out, each municipality's official plan will have to be merged and over time all the bylaws and regulations have to fall under the same roof.

However, he says having one municipality instead of three creates efficiencies and there is more “value for the dollar.”

Bryson says it may even be possible to avoid layoffs because amalgamation could result in new positions.

Using the clerk's position as an example, Bryson says one employee can remain a clerk, another could become a human resources employee which none of the three municipalities have and Bryson says is sorely needed and the third clerk could become a planning application person and administrator because the area is seeing more construction going on.

Bryson further says the tax base will grow with more people moving to the area and for the most part, the new municipality won't have to add new infrastructure.

“If there's a one-kilometre road with four homes on it and we add five or six more homes on that same road that's more taxes coming in,” he said.

Bryson adds more tax revenue means taxes don't necessarily have to go up.

Bryson believes in an amalgamation scenario, residents would only pay taxes on the services they receive.

Bryson says the big savings under amalgamation take place when the two mayoral and eight councillor positions are eliminated.

He estimates that's a savings of about $100,000 a year plus the cost of triplicate committee meetings no longer take place.

All three municipalities share several services, but and under one roof the work to keep updating those shared services is no longer needed and Bryson says that's another efficiency.

Bryson says under amalgamation, there's a 10-year harmonization period where taxes remain the same and don't merge until after this time.

He says that means throughout those first 10 years, Joly, Strong and Sundridge are achieving savings and working on efficiencies and economies of scale to “get value for every tax dollar.”

Bryson has also been campaigning on better road conditions in Strong.

He says Armour Township and Machar Township are almost identical to Strong yet Armour and Machar have the better roads, something he says many Strong residents have noticed over the years.

Bryson says if, for some reason, it's not possible to keep the roads in Strong graded and maintained then the alternative is to look at paving some of the surfaces.

“They've been terribly inconsistent with maintaining the roads,” Bryson said, adding “that's the biggest complaint I get from Strong taxpayers.”

Bryson says one of those complaints involved South Lake Bernard Road which has a gravel surface and suffered damage earlier this year resulting in a huge ditch on the road's shoulder.

“It was like that for more than two months before it was fixed,” Bryson said.

“You wouldn't see that in Armour or Machar.”

Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Rocco Frangione, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The North Bay Nugget

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Blue Jays officially clinch post-season spot with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance since the

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end