Joly mayor running for mayor in Strong Township

In 2018 businessman Tim Bryson ran for mayor of Joly with no council experience and won.

Four years later Bryson is running for the mayor of Strong Township.

Bryson is running in Strong in an effort to move the issue of amalgamation forward, something he believes has not happened under the present Strong council.

“Currently, I'm pro-amalgamation based on real life examples,” Bryson told The Nugget.

He says people on the campaign trail have told him it makes sense to merge Strong with Joly and Sundridge.

Bryson says where he's running into concern about amalgamation is from taxpayers who are from Southern Ontario and went through forced amalgamations during the late 1990s.

“There was no choice or time to do it right so it left a bad taste in some people's mouths,” he said.

“But it's different when it's done by local design. If we take the time to study it, we can be the architects and do the restructuring ourselves. That's been my message to the general public.”

Bryson acknowledges it will cost money to amalgamate since, for example, there will be a lot of legal work that needs to be carried out, each municipality's official plan will have to be merged and over time all the bylaws and regulations have to fall under the same roof.

However, he says having one municipality instead of three creates efficiencies and there is more “value for the dollar.”

Bryson says it may even be possible to avoid layoffs because amalgamation could result in new positions.

Using the clerk's position as an example, Bryson says one employee can remain a clerk, another could become a human resources employee which none of the three municipalities have and Bryson says is sorely needed and the third clerk could become a planning application person and administrator because the area is seeing more construction going on.

Bryson further says the tax base will grow with more people moving to the area and for the most part, the new municipality won't have to add new infrastructure.

“If there's a one-kilometre road with four homes on it and we add five or six more homes on that same road that's more taxes coming in,” he said.

Bryson adds more tax revenue means taxes don't necessarily have to go up.

Bryson believes in an amalgamation scenario, residents would only pay taxes on the services they receive.

Bryson says the big savings under amalgamation take place when the two mayoral and eight councillor positions are eliminated.

He estimates that's a savings of about $100,000 a year plus the cost of triplicate committee meetings no longer take place.

All three municipalities share several services, but and under one roof the work to keep updating those shared services is no longer needed and Bryson says that's another efficiency.

Bryson says under amalgamation, there's a 10-year harmonization period where taxes remain the same and don't merge until after this time.

He says that means throughout those first 10 years, Joly, Strong and Sundridge are achieving savings and working on efficiencies and economies of scale to “get value for every tax dollar.”

Bryson has also been campaigning on better road conditions in Strong.

He says Armour Township and Machar Township are almost identical to Strong yet Armour and Machar have the better roads, something he says many Strong residents have noticed over the years.

Bryson says if, for some reason, it's not possible to keep the roads in Strong graded and maintained then the alternative is to look at paving some of the surfaces.

“They've been terribly inconsistent with maintaining the roads,” Bryson said, adding “that's the biggest complaint I get from Strong taxpayers.”

Bryson says one of those complaints involved South Lake Bernard Road which has a gravel surface and suffered damage earlier this year resulting in a huge ditch on the road's shoulder.

“It was like that for more than two months before it was fixed,” Bryson said.

“You wouldn't see that in Armour or Machar.”

Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Rocco Frangione, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The North Bay Nugget