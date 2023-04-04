JOLTS report shows job openings fell to a 21-month low in February, a sign labor market is cooling

U.S. employers in February posted the fewest job openings in nearly two years but the number of people quitting rose as the hot labor market continued a gradual slowdown.

Employers advertised 9.9 million job openings, the lowest level since May 2021, the Labor Department said Tuesday in its Job Openings and Labor Turnover, or JOLTS, survey. Openings remain below the record 12 million advertised in March 2022 but well above the pre-pandemic level of about 7 million.

Federal Reserve officials have been hiking interest rates aggressively in a bid to cool the job market and inflation more broadly but job vacancies have been see-sawing since last summer, with a slowdown one month followed by a pickup the next. February's move below 10 million could signify a more enduring pullback.

"The U.S. labor market is definitively cooling off," says Nick Bunker, head of economic research at the hiring lab for Indeed, a top online job board.

Since there were 5.9 million unemployed Americans in February, the 9.9 million vacancies amounted to 1.7 available jobs for each unemployed person, down from a near-record 1.9 openings in January.

Openings declined by a whopping 278,000 in professional and business services; 210,000 in trade, transportation and utilities; 150,000 in health care; and 87,000 in leisure and hospitality.

Vacancies increased by 129,000 in construction, which benefitted from unusually warm weather early this year.

The number of employees quitting jobs, typically to take new positions, rose to 4 million from a 21-month low of 3.9 million the prior month. That's still historically high but it's below the record 4.5 million quits in November 2021. Workers who switch jobs generally earn bigger raises than those who stay so the Fed is hoping the torrid pace of quitting over the past 18 months -- an episode dubbed the Great Resignation -- eases more substantially to tamp down wage growth and inflation.

The total number of hires fell to 6.2 million from 6.3 million the previous month, though that was largely expected. Labor already has announced that employers added a solid 311,000 jobs in February -- after factoring in both hires and layoffs -- down from a booming 504,000 the prior month.

Economists will be closely watching the March jobs report, due out Friday, to see if employment growth continued to slow. That would bolster the Fed's tentative plan to raise its key interest rate just once more in May to a range of 5% to 5.25% as it monitors fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse on lending and the economy. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg estimate employers added 240,000 jobs last month. That would still be a sturdy showing but mark a further downshift in hiring.

