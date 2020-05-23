Jolovan Wham apologises to Josephine Teo, retracts claims against Surbana Jurong

Activist Jolovan Wham. (FILE PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Activist Jolovan Wham has apologised for making corruption claims against Manpower Minister Josephine Teo in relation to COVID-19 community care facilities developed by Surbana Jurong.

In a statement put up on his Facebook page on Friday (22 May), Wham acknowledged that the claims he made in a prior Facebook post on 16 May are “false and completely without foundation”, and he apologised unreservedly to Teo for making them.

“My statement alleged and is understood to mean that Mrs Josephine Teo, the Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Home Affairs, had acted improperly and corruptly in relation to the development of emergency housing facilities by Surbana Jurong Pte Ltd,” he wrote in his signed statement.

“I admit and acknowledge that these allegations are false and completely without foundation. I apologise unreservedly to Mrs Josephine Teo for making them.

“I have removed the statement and undertake not to publish any further statements on this, or to make any allegations to the same or similar effect, in any manner whatsoever.”

Both individuals have apologised to Teo

With Wham’s apology statement, both individuals who were issued letters of demand from Teo’s lawyers have apologised and withdrawn their claims.

On Thursday, Facebook user Donald Liew had published a similar apology, and also admitted that the allegations are false and completely without foundation.

Temasek-owned company Surbana Jurong was involved in developing the community care facilities at Singapore Expo and Changi Exhibition Centre. The facilities house COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms, or recovering patients who have been discharged from hospital.

Teo’s husband, Teo Eng Cheong, is the company’s chief executive (international).

In a statement issued by law firm Allen & Gledhill on Wednesday, Minister Teo said that the allegations of profiteering and corruption against her and her husband are “untrue, scurrilous and completely baseless”.

Donation waived for Donald Liew

The statement also said Wham and Liew would be required to make a donation of $1,000 each to the Migrant Workers’ Assistance Fund.

According to lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam, whose law firm represents both men, Wham has made the donation.

Liew, on the other hand, was not able to make the donation “due to his personal circumstances”, and had asked Mrs Teo to waive the requirement.

According to CNA, the law firm said that Teo has “kindly agreed to his request for which he is grateful”.

