Jolly Cannabis Launches its New High-Quality, Single Serving Delta-9 Gummies

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / Jolly Cannabis is proud to announce the launch of its new gummy product line. The flavorful gummies are vegan, cruelty-free, and contain 10 mg of Delta 9 and 15 mg of CBD per gummy. Each individual unit consists of two gummies; the right amount for one well-balanced dose that will leave the consumer relaxed, perfect for the end of the day.

"With our edibles, we're strictly using hemp-derived Delta 9 THC; we never convert our THC. This will give our customers the experience they want and expect from a quality edible. We are launching in a single serving size at an affordable price to ensure everyone has access to the benefits of our products," said Zach Gleason, co-founder of Jolly Cannabis.

The gummy flavors are Cherry Blackberry, Strawberry Watermelon, and Mango Citrus. The individual two gummy packs are also sold in a 30-count display for wholesale. This high-velocity item retails for $4.99 a unit, and buyers must be at least 21 years old to make a purchase.

About Jolly Cannabis

"Our products at Jolly Cannabis are made from the highest quality ingredients and extraction processes using ISO lab standards and techniques.Ingredients like the Delta 9 THC are naturally extracted from hemp. Every product is federally legal. We also offer concentrates and cartridges in Super Lemon Haze, Pink Rozay, Cereal Milk, and Snow Man," explained Zach.

The Jolly Cannabis team prides itself on the level of quality it is able to offer at such great prices. Consumers can order products from the Jolly Cannabis website or request them at their favorite smoke shop. Retailers can contact Jolly Cannabis for more information on wholesale pricing and lot sizes.

The team will also be in Florida this Saturday and Sunday, (August 6th and 7th) at Kush Con booth 322, be sure to stop by, say hello, and try a sample.

Contact:

Company Name: Jolly Cannabis

Address: 1505 n 29th ave Phoenix Az 85009

Phone Number: (480) 547-9843

Website Link: https://jolly-cannabis.com/

SOURCE: Jolly Cannabis





