Canadian mixed doubles curling championship down to final 12 teams

FREDERICTON — The playoffs are set at the Canadian mixed doubles curling championship.

The field has been trimmed from 32 teams to 12 for the playoffs after round-robin play wrapped up on Friday.

Jolene Campbell and John Morris, Dezaray Hawes and Tyler Tardi, defending champs Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres, and Nancy Martin and Tyrel Griffith all received byes to the quarterfinals as the top four seeds.

Catera Park and Cody Tanaka will face Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant in one of Saturday morning's four playoff draws to set up a final eight with the top four duos.

Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing will play Shannon Birchard and Catlin Schneider, Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott battle Melissa Gordon and Kyle Kurz while Bobbie Sauder and Brendan Bottcher are up against Kimberly Tuck and Wayne Tuck in the other Saturday morning draws.

The quarters go Saturday afternoon, with the semifinals and championship set for Sunday.

The winners will represent Canada at the world mixed doubles championships, April 20-27 in Stavanger, Norway.

The Canadian Press