What Is "Jolene" About? Beyoncé's Dolly Parton Cover Has the Most Iconic Lyrics Ever

Beyoncé just dropped her highly-anticipated and immediately legendary cover of "Jolene," Dolly Parton's iconic song about a woman who's straight up trying to steal her boyfriend. So naturally the time has come to dive into the lyrics.

Beyoncé's New Lyrics

[Intro]

(Jolene)

(Jolene)



[Chorus: Beyoncé]

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I'm warnin’ you, don't come for my man (Jolene)

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Don't take the chance because you think you can



[Verse 1: Beyoncé]

You’re beautiful, beyond compare

Takes more than beauty and seductive stares

To come between a family and a happy man

Jolene, I'm a woman too

Thе games you play are nothing new

So you don't want no hеat with me, Jolene

We've been deep in love for twenty years

I raised that man, I raised his kids

I know my man better than he knows himself (Yeah, what?)

I can easily understand

Why you're attracted to my man

But you don't want this smoke, so shoot your shot with someone else (You heard me)



[Chorus: Beyoncé]

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I'm warnin' you, woman, find you your own man

Jolene, I know I’m a queen, Jolene

I’m still a Creole banjee bitch from Louisianne (Don't try me)



[Verse 2: Beyoncé]

There’s a thousand girls in every room

That act as desperate as you do

You a bird, go on and sing your tune, Jolene (What?)

I had to have this talk with you

'Cause I hate to have to act the fool

Your peace depends on how you move, Jolene



[Bridge: Beyoncé, Beyoncé & Choir, Choir]

Me and my man crossed those valleys

Highs and lows and everything between

Good deeds roll in like tumblin' weeds

I sleep good, happy

'Cause you can’t dig up our planted seeds

I know my man's gon' stand by me, breathin' in my gentle breeze (Ah)

I crossed those valleys

Highs and lows and everything between

Good deeds roll in like tumblin' weeds

Good and happy

'Cause you can't dig up them planted seeds

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I'ma stand by her, she will stand by me, Jolene



[Outro: Beyoncé & Choir]

I'ma stand by him, he gon' stand by me

(I'ma stand by her, she gon' stand by me)

I'ma stand by him, he gon' stand by me, Jolene

via Genius.

Dolly's Original Lyrics

[Chorus]

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I'm beggin' of you, please don't take my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Please don't take him just because you can



[Verse 1]

Your beauty is beyond compare

With flaming locks of auburn hair

With ivory skin and eyes of emerald green

Your smile is like a breath of spring

Your voice is soft like summer rain

And I cannot compete with you, Jolene



[Verse 2]

He talks about you in his sleep

And there's nothin' I can do to keep

From cryin' when he calls your name, Jolene

And I can easily understand

How you could easily take my man

But you don't know what he means to me, Jolene



[Chorus]

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I'm begging of you, please don't take my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Please don't take him just because you can



[Verse 3]

You could have your choice of men

But I could never love again

He's the only one for me, Jolene

I had to have this talk with you

My happiness depends on you

And whatever you decide to do, Jolene



[Chorus]

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I'm begging of you, please don't take my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Please don't take him even though you can

Jolene, Jolene

via Genius



So, What's the Song About?

Dolly's original lyrics were inspired by a bank teller who flirted with her husband Carl Thomas Dean. As Dolly put it to NPR back in 2008, "She got this terrible crush on my husband. And he just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention. It was kinda like a running joke between us—when I was saying, 'Hell, you're spending a lot of time at the bank. I don't believe we've got that kind of money.' So it's really an innocent song all around, but sounds like a dreadful one."

WHAT THE F-CK DID JOLENE LOOK LIKE??? pic.twitter.com/TvN9kqehD6 — BEYTHOVEN | non-affiliated fan account (@beyonceparkwood) March 29, 2024

Jolene flirted with the wrong man in 1973 and hasn't known rest since. — Minnie (@saintdutchess) March 29, 2024

"She had everything I didn't, like legs—you know, she was about 6 feet tall," Dolly added. "And had all that stuff that some little short, sawed-off honky like me don't have. So no matter how beautiful a woman might be, you're always threatened by certain... You're always threatened by other women, period."

Meanwhile, Beyoncé kept the melody and theme of the song largely the same—though the fresh lyrics seem to be specifically be about her and Jay Z (who she's been married to since 2008) with new references to family and kids and even the amount of time they've been together.

Anyway, good luck to everyone named Jolene IRL! Your peace depends on how you move:)

