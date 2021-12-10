Jokic and the Nuggets visit the Spurs

Denver Nuggets (12-13, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (9-15, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit the San Antonio Spurs. Jokic ranks sixth in the league averaging 26.1 points per game.

The Spurs are 4-11 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is eighth in the Western Conference with 35.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 7.3.

The Nuggets are 7-7 in conference play. Denver ranks seventh in the league with 24.9 assists per game led by Jokic averaging 7.2.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 10 the Spurs won 123-111 led by 23 points from Derrick White, while Aaron Gordon scored 25 points for the Nuggets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 18.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Spurs. White is averaging 16.9 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Will Barton averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Nuggets, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Gordon is averaging 16.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 108.1 points, 46.5 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Nuggets: 3-7, averaging 107.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Keldon Johnson: out (ankle), Devin Vassell: day to day (quad), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Austin Rivers: out (health and safety protocols), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press