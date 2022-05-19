JoJo Siwa's New Docuseries, "JoJo Goes," Offers a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Life

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: JoJo Siwa attends JoJo & Jess Siwa's premiere party for

JoJo Siwa is getting her own Facebook Watch docuseries this summer, Deadline reported on May 19. "JoJo Goes" will showcase a behind-the-scenes look at Siwa's daily life, spontaneous adventures, and loving relationships. It can be easy to categorize reality TV as a guilty pleasure, but if "JoJo Goes" has nearly as much social impact as Siwa's personal platform, the series could be a meaningful watch.

In 2020, Siwa made Time's List of 100 Most Influential People of the Year for her authenticity and positivity. In 2021, she opened up about her sexuality, inspiring many other young people to celebrate their own. Then, she made history on "Dancing With the Stars" for embracing her LGBTQ+ identity and becoming a partner in the first same-sex couple in the show's history. Outside of her romantic relationships, it's clear that she uses every opportunity to showcase her positive attitude, candid personality, and unique style - something that producers can see, too.

"JoJo Siwa's boundless positivity and message of self-love have made her an inspiration to millions who have watched her grow up on stage, TV, and online," Aliyah Silverstein, executive producer of B17 Entertainment, told Deadline. "This series takes fans along for the ride as soon-to-be 19-year-old JoJo explores all the off-stage passions and quirky paths that haven't fit into her daily life as a super celebrity. It's an entirely new side of JoJo that we are excited to share."

Stay tuned for a trailer and exact release date.