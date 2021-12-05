JoJo Siwa wears an on-brand yet daring look to the Jingle Ball 2021

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

JoJo Siwa wore an on-brand ensemble while attending her first ever iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, and we are so glad she brought her signature bow(s) along for the event. With her mum by her side, the 18-year-old dancing star wore a daring look that was still incredibly on-brand for the bow-loving teen.



The Dancing With the Stars runner-up walked the red carpet in a revealing top and short combo, while attending the 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2021 at The Forum on Friday night (December 3) in Los Angeles.

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

JoJo wore a glittery black cardigan that was done up at the top, but open from her sternum through to her waist. A large silver sequinned bow completed the look and was placed at the top of the cardigan, in true JoJo style. The dancer paired the look with some leather-look paper-bag style shorts, and some black strappy heels with a unique accent.

The black heels that the dancer wore were adorned with large black bows. On the left shoe the bow was at the back, and on the right show the bow was on the front – creating an asymmetrical look that we love.

Photo credit: Amy Sussman - Getty Images

While on the red carpet she told E! News, “It’s a little T-to-the-bow tonight, a little more adult T-to-the-bow bow. My mom went shopping. She pulled a few things out of a bag and, immediately, I knew, this is the one for tonight. It’s the one.”

JoJo wore her wavy blonde locks in a high ponytail, and donned a super sparkly makeup look. With silver eyeshadow covering the lids of her eyes, the dancer combined wispy lashes with a pink-hued natural lip and super fresh face base.

Photo credit: Steve Granitz - Getty Images

The dancer took to Instagram to mark the occasion, posting a snap from the red carpet and writing, "My first Jingle Ball🖤."

Fans were quick to comment on JoJo's ensemble, with one taking to the comments section to say, "This outfit is EVERYTHING 😍😍."

Another said, "This has to be one of my favourite looks."

While a third penned, "I love your new looks!! 😍."

We are absolutely loving how confident JoJo is these days, and that outfit? Bow-tiful!

