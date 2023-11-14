JoJo Siwa tearfully opens up about insecurities, comments about her hair loss: 'I'm very hard on myself'

Former Nickelodeon and "Dance Moms" star JoJo Siwa is getting raw and real on the reality competition show "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."

In a clip from the Fox show's Monday episode, Siwa cries as she divulges the pitfalls of child stardom to two interrogators, directing staff agents Jason Fox and Jovon Quarles.

"I'm very hard on myself. I judge myself in everything. I am a very insecure person," Siwa, 20, said. "Growing up in front of the internet, it's the hardest thing. Everything gets judged."

She continued: "You know, people told me I have a receding hairline. They don't know that I have a stress rash and that's why I'm balding right here. A 12-year-old shouldn't have a stress rash on their head that makes them bald, but I did."

JoJo Siwa in Season 2 of Fox's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."

After cutting off her signature ponytail in favor of a shorter hairstyle last year, Siwa responded to fans' concern about her hairline in a TikTok video. At the time, she attributed her childhood stress rash to her participation on the Lifetime show "Dance Moms."

In the "Special Forces" clip, Siwa shared that behind the glitz and glam, she's actually quite reclusive.

"When I'm home, I've tended to be a loner. Like, I like to do things alone," she said. "I like to have my solitude time because the reality is it's hard for me to go places. It's not always fun for me to go places."

Since becoming a "Dance Moms" series regular in 2015, Siwa has catapulted to fame and garnered a sizable fanbase – as well as her share of haters.

In an April 2021 interview with People magazine, she opened up about being pansexual after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community earlier that year.

Though she admitted she "couldn't sleep for three days" due to the hate she received over her sexuality, Siwa realized that "I don't want people to watch my videos or buy my merchandise if they aren't going to support not only me, but the LGBTQ community."

Siwa is one of 14 cast members on Season 2 of "Special Forces," which also includes "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval, "Chrisley Knows Best's" Savannah Chrisley and Angela White, aka Blac Chyna.

Described as the "ultimate celebrity social experiment," the show challenges celebrities to "endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process." This season, the cast is engaged in winter warfare training in the mountains of New Zealand.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: JoJo Siwa opens up about judgment from stress-induced bald spot