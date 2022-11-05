Jojo Siwa Surprises Girlfriend Alex Cyrus with Romantic Beach Date for 1 Month Anniversary

Kimberlee Speakman
·2 min read
JoJo Siwa is going all out to celebrate her love.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge, 19, surprised her girlfriend Avery Cyrus for their first month anniversary with a romantic beach-side picnic, complete with a tent, balloons, umbrellas, pillows and a table full of flowers and treats.

She shared an Instagram Reel with some sweet words for Cyrus, writing in the caption: "Celebrating our 1 month in the most special way. Happy 1 month to the happiest girl who makes me more happy than ever :)"

In the video, Siwa gets ready with Cyrus, making the "shhh" motion to the camera with a text that reads "surprising my girlfriend for our 1 month! :)"

The Dance Moms alum and her girlfriend then pick up supplies for their beach day, writing, "she thinks we're going on a normal beach date," before making the reveal. Siwa added, "but when we got there… a full picnic surprise was waiting!!! :)"

Cyrus certainly seemed surprised in the video, mouthing "what" to the camera when she saw the layout. She's seen gasping in multiple shots as Siwa drops a thumbs up, grinning to the camera.

Other shots show Cyrus plopping a cowboy hat on Siwa's head and the two sharing a kiss with the text, "Yeehawwww." The cute couple ended the video with one last kiss, writing: "Happy 1 month."

Siwa announced last month that she was officially off the market, posting a series of photos to Instagram, including one of a "JoJo Be My GF?" sign made by Cyrus.

The Celebrate artist also confirmed their relationship in a YouTube vlog. "We're girlfriends now. I'm so happy you said yes. I knew you weren't gonna say no, I was just nervous," Cyrus said, to which Siwa replied: "I'd be insane if I said no, you're the best girlfriend in the world."

They were first romantically linked after appearing in multiple Instagram posts and TikToks together, including one in August spoofing Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick saying, "We're friends. Purely platonic." The pair also made their red carpet debut in September at the opening night of Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill in Los Angeles.

Siwa previously announced her split from on-and-off ex Kylie Prew in August. They went public with their relationship last year after revealing that she was LGBTQ.

