JoJo Siwa To Star In Horror-Thriller ‘All My Friends Are Dead’ From ‘Saw 3D’ Writer — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: JoJo Siwa has signed on to star opposite Jade Pettyjohn (Little Fires Everywhere) in the horror-thriller All My Friends Are Dead from Saw 3D writer Marcus Dunstan.

Film Mode has international rights and is shopping the film at EFM. We understand that deals have already been locked in Germany and Benelux (Splendid), the Middle East (Falcon), and Malaysia and Thailand (Film Frame).

Casting is ongoing, and the film is set to start filming in Canada this spring, with Dunstan directing from a screenplay by writers Josh Sims and Jessica Sarah Flaum.

John Baldecchi (Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U) will produce the pic. Dominic Ianno (Soul Surfer), Jason Resnick (Kidnap), and Kevin Greutert (SAW franchise) are executive producing, along with Clay Epstein of Film Mode Entertainment and Dan Rubin, CEO of Budding Equity.

The pic follows a group of close college friends who get a steal on a killer Airbnb for the biggest music festival of the year. A weekend of partying quickly takes a turn for the worst as members of the group are murdered one by one. They soon discover that each one of their deaths directly corresponds to one of the seven deadly sins.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the upcoming movie “All My Friends Are Dead,” Siwa said. “This is a project that is so different from anything I’ve done previously; however, I absolutely love horror movies and I can’t wait to start production! I’m also excited to work with Jade again. We worked together when we were younger and can’t wait to create this movie together.”

