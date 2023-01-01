JoJo Siwa Shows Off Toned Body After Focusing on 'Physical Health' in 2022: 'Sweated and Sweated'

Jen Juneau
·3 min read
JoJo Siwa Shows Off Toned Body After Focusing on 'Physical Health' in 2022: 'Sweated and Sweated'
JoJo Siwa Shows Off Toned Body After Focusing on 'Physical Health' in 2022: 'Sweated and Sweated'

JoJo Siwa/Instagram

JoJo Siwa is paying tribute to her strength!

The 19-year-old Dance Moms alumna opened up in a Saturday Instagram post about the progress she made on her physical fitness in 2022, sharing her "first and last pic of 2022."

The first snapshot was a close-up of Siwa's eyes, with beads of sweat on her forehead, while in the second, she shared a mirror selfie showing off her bared, toned abs.

"I NEVERRRR take 'progress pictures' because they make me uncomfortable … however after a year of putting tons of focus on my physical health I am soooo proud of the muscle/strength I've gained!!" Siwa wrote in the caption of her post.

"I looked like the first picture EVERYDAY literally. Sweated and sweated," she added. "HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!!!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: Work It Out: Stars Share Their Favorite Ways to Stay in Shape

Siwa's post comes shortly after she doubled down on claims she was "used" in a previous relationship — seemingly addressing her recent split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating.

In a video posted to her TikTok page on Dec. 21, onscreen text written by Siwa accused an ex-partner of admittedly dating her to grow their own "career" and "get to the top," echoing her own words from a previous video alleging the partner wanted to gain "views" and "clout" from their relationship.

The clip saw Siwa facing the camera and lip-syncing to audio of someone trying to tell one of two people that they "make pretty bad throat noises" while drinking — with the relationship-referencing text displayed over the clip.

"But I love you Why are you breaking up with me??!!!" read the first piece of text, presented as something the ex-partner said to Siwa.

Then, more written text posed two potential reasons behind the breakup: "There's someone else" or "You told one of my best friends that you were excited to be dating me [because] you're 'growing your career and wanna get to the top' … "

RELATED VIDEO: JoJo Siwa Says She "Got Tricked into Being Told That I Was Loved" Following Breakup from Avery Cyrus

"There's not someone else … " read the next piece of text, seemingly confirming the relationship ended due to her partner seeking career growth.

Siwa elaborated in the post's caption, writing, "And when I said I just wanted to be friends so I didn't lead you on after an unplanned hookup you wanted nothing to do with me because there was nothing to gain anymore."

It wasn't the "Boomerang" singer's first time coyly addressing the recent split. In an emotional video posted to her mom Jessalynn's Instagram Story two days earlier, Siwa seemingly confirmed the breakup and the reasons behind it.

" 'Cause I got used!" she said as she paced a room, talking to an unseen person after the latter asked why she was mad.

She then added, "For views and for clout, and I got tricked into being told that I was loved, and I got f---ing played!" (While Siwa did not name anyone in her mom's Instagram Story video, she was first linked to Cyrus, 22, in August after they filmed a TikTok video together.)

Latest Stories

  • Artist Reimagines Bullitt Mustang Vs Dodge Charger Chase

    Should anyone be messing with something so beloved?

  • Dodge Charger Packs Insane 9.9-Liter Hemi V8

    You’ll never guess where this Mopar hero lives.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Poses with Her 2 Kids and Mom Blythe Danner on New Year's Tropical Getaway

    "Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊," the actress and Goop mogul captioned her Instagram family photo post

  • At 50, Tracee Ellis Ross Is Toned, Glowing, and Fresh-Faced in Latest Bikini Photos

    Tracee Ellis Ross, 50, recently shared gorgeous, fresh-faced bikini photos looking super toned from her trip to Jamaica.

  • Megan Fox Is 'Currently Seeking a Girlfriend' While Sporting Her New Favorite Accessory

    "Please submit applications in the DMs," Megan Fox captioned a selfie on Instagram, in which she rocked another furry bucket hat

  • Hailey Bieber Introduces Her Glazed Donut Naked Dress

    This moment was inevitable.

  • Rebecca Black has one condition if she is to be ‘papped’ with Pete Davidson in 2023

    The singer responded to a Twitter user’s list of ‘2023 predictions’

  • Jennifer Garner Starts Her New Year's Resolution Early with This 'Old Favorite' Recipe for Chili

    The actress gets a jumpstart on her New Year's resolution by cooking up some meatless chili in the latest episode of her Pretend Cooking Show

  • Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

    The pair stole the show with their sexy duet version of Cyrus’ hit single “Midnight Sky”

  • Royal Expert Claims William And Charles Are In A Full Rage-Spiral Post-Docuseries

    Prince William and King Charles are in a rage spiral following the Sussexes' docuseries, and both have a "tremendous temper."

  • What Raptors management have to figure out in 2023

    Imman Adan, Oren Weisfeld and Amit Mann discuss decisions and additions they would like to see from Raptors management in 2023. Listen to the full episode looking at New Year's resolutions for Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes and more on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Hughes, Hischier lead Devils past Penguins 4-2

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and Nico Hischier added a short-handed goal, helping the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Friday. New Jersey is 19-3-2 when Hischier records a point and 11-4-1 when Hughes scores. Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who had dropped two in a row. New Jersey has two wins in its last 10 games overall. “It was a really good effort by our top guys,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “When you start winning hockey games, your top guy

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Huberdeau breaks tie in third, Flames beat Kraken 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Calgary has been waiting for Jonathan Huberdeau to start scoring points the same way he did a season ago. Maybe a winning goal will be what Huberdeau and the Flames needed. Huberdeau broke a tie with eight minutes left in the third period with his seventh goal of the season and Calgary beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday night. “We all know what he’s capable of and we all know his numbers from last year and all that kind of stuff,” Calgary defenceman Rasmus Andersson said. “T

  • Connor McDavid shines as Oilers pound Kraken 7-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night. Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch. Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its thi

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • HC Davos holds on to early lead in 2-1 win over Canada at Spengler Cup

    DAVOS, Switzerland — Andrew Rowe and Leon Bristedt's early goals were enough as HC Davos fended off Canada 2-1 on Tuesday at the Spengler Cup. The Spengler Cup is an annual club hockey tournament among European teams — and a squad of Canadian professionals — hosted by HC Davos. Rowe and Bristedt scored within the first 1:55 of the game to stake HC Davos (1-0-0) to its early lead. Sandro Aeschlimann made 28 saves in net for the win. Brett Connolly of Campbell River, B.C., replied for Canada (0-2-

  • Antetokounmpo has 43 and 20, Bucks snap 4-game skid

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Antetokounmpo finished two points off his season high and also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Chamberlain did it five times and Baylor once, with Chamberlain the

  • Raanta has 1st shutout since March as Canes top Blackhawks

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak to 15 games. Raanta, making his third consecutive start, had his 16th career shutout. He faced only seven shots in both the first and third periods. The Blackhawks, who were aiming fo