JoJo Siwa Says She's Trying 'So Bad' to Get Kissing Scene with a Man Removed from Upcoming Movie

JoJo Siwa is pushing to have a kissing scene taken out of the final cut of her upcoming movie.

The 18-year-old Nickelodeon star appears on Entertainment Weekly's new Pride digital cover, for which she talked about dealing with fame and coming out publicly in January as part of the LGBTQ community.

Siwa, currently in a relationship with girlfriend Kylie Prew, said she is trying to have a romantic scene between herself and a man removed from her new movie Bounce. Produced by Will Smith's Westbrook Studios and directed by To All The Boys I've Loved Before filmmaker Susan Johnson, the Christmas movie is adapted from Megan Shull's young adult novel of the same name.

"I'm madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human. Especially because it's a man," Siwa told EW, adding that her fans likely won't separate her persona from her character Franny on-screen: "That's what they look at me as, not some character, not some fictional thing. And so it's going to be a little weird."

"I'm not about it," she added of the kissing scene. "I'm trying to get it pulled so bad. It'll happen. It'll get pulled."

A spokesperson for Westbrook Studios did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In April, Siwa opened up to PEOPLE about coming out, saying the announcement was the last thing she hadn't shared with the world, and it was something inspired by her love for Prew, which began as friendship and turned romantic in late 2020. At first, Siwa didn't want to put a "label" on her sexuality, she said.

"I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I'm 'Ky-sexual,' " she said. "But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool."

"I like queer," added Siwa. "Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."