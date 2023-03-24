JoJo Siwa Says Former Company Reacted 'Negatively' to Her Coming Out

"I've never seen a man roll his eyes so far in the back of his head," wrote Siwa of an unnamed executive

JoJo Siwa is opening up about a negative reaction she received after coming out.

In a pointed TikTok video shared on Wednesday, the 19-year-old star recalled letting "the world" know she's a member of the LGBTQ community.

She wrote on top of a video of herself mouthing the words to Meghan Trainor's "Mother": "STORY TIME: January 2021. I come out to the world. The company I work for told me they needed to have a meeting w/ me ASAP."

Siwa continued, "During this meeting the PRESIDENT of the company negatively asked me 'what are you gonna tell your young demographic.' I took a second to process what I was just asked, and then... "

"I replied... 'THE TRUTH.' "

But that wasn't the end Siwa noted, writing, "(Wait, There's more...)"

"I've never seen a man roll his eyes so far in the back of his head," she related. "It was silent so I started talking again...I said...'I'm not gonna hide who I am and who I love to anyone, ESPECIALLY to the next generation.""

She confessed that the unnamed executive "didn't like that very much."

Siwa went on to note, "However...since I came out SO many adults say to me 'I wish I had someone like you when I was younger.' "

She ended with, "Which reminds me every time that I did the right thing and to never let ANYONE change who you are."

In the comments section, some fans questioned if Siwa was referring to Nickelodeon as the company whose leadership was not supportive.

A spokesperson for Nickelodeon tells PEOPLE, "We are unaware of what incident or meeting JoJo is referencing, but it certainly did not happen at Nickelodeon. We have valued and supported JoJo since day one of our relationship together and we still do today."

After Siwa officially came out, the network showed support for the Dance Moms alum, writing in the caption, "Never been more proud ♥️🧡💛💚💙💜"

Siwa and Nickelodeon are partnering up for a retail PRIDE Capsule Collection, which will launch in May. Proceeds will go to GLSEN, which tackles LGBTQ issues for children in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Siwa's representative did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In January, Siwa came out as LGBTQ, over a series of posts on TikTok and Instagram. When she lip-synced Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" following a day with TikTok collective Pride House LA, fans wondered if she was revealing something about her sexuality.

The following April she told PEOPLE the announcement was the last thing she hadn't shared with the world.

"I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie," she said of her then-girlfriend Kylie Prew. "And so I say that I'm Ky-sexual. But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool."

"I like queer," she added. "Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life. It's just like, my human is my human."

