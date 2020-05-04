JoJo Siwa Just Claimed She Doesn't "Have a Lover" Despite Dating Rumors

Photo credit: Instagram

JoJo Siwa was rumored to be dating her family friend, Elliott Brown.

Last month, Twitter freaked out because they thought he was 28, but he's only 18.

Despite the rumors, JoJo just claimed she's single on TikTok.

Sooooooo apparently JoJo Siwa isn't dating super hunky, division one-playing footballer and family friend Elliott Brown. Despite rumors that have been going around for the past two months about the YouTuber, she just claimed she's single.

In celebration of 20 million followers on TikTok, JoJo answered some fan questions in a video. She revealed if she misses her time on Dance Moms (yes), if she dresses differently off camera (no), and if it hurts to wear her hair in a high pony (sometimes).

The most interesting question, though, came from a TikTok user who asked JoJo if she has "a lover," to which JoJo replied, "I do not."

This comes after months of speculation that JoJo was dating her family friend Elliott. The two originally sparked dating rumors when he came to visit her in LA back in February. Then, when asked about the nature of their relationship, JoJo kind of avoided the question, but did remark that she thinks they look cute together and their families both agree!

Now, though, it seems like nothing was really going on between them. It is important to note, though, that the phrase "lover" is kind of a strange one. JoJo probably got SO many questions about whether or not she was in a relationship. She may have chosen this one because it leaves things just a little more open ended. If you ask me, she's hiding something and her and Elliott may not be "lovers," but I still think they're more than just friends.





