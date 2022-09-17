JoJo Siwa Defends Taking New Girlfriend Avery Cyrus on a Date to Chuck E. Cheese

Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Pantages Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa embraces being a big kid at heart.

Earlier this week, Siwa, 19, shared a TikTok video of her and new girlfriend Avery Cyrus cuddling in a photo booth at Chuck E. Cheese, confirming rumors that they're a couple. The video, set to the tune of "Je te laisserai des mots" by Patrick Watson, was captioned, "Happiest girl."

After being trolled on TikTok for going on date to the arcade and entertainment center — whose slogan is "Where a kid can be a kid" — Siwa responded with a TikTok video of her own.

RELATED: Did JoJo Siwa Just Confirm She's Dating Avery Cyrus in Cheeky TikTok Post?

She shared a clip of a video that had the words, "How I walk knowing I've never taken someone on a date to Chuck E. Cheese," written over the video.

The TikTok then cut to the Dance Moms alum, who said, "You know what I love most about this? This girl woke up today and was like, 'You know what? I'm gonna hate on JoJo Siwa for taking Avery on a date to Chuck E. Cheese... as if I haven't been a giant toddler my whole life."

She added, "It's my duty!"

RELATED: Who Is JoJo Siwa's Girlfriend? All About Avery Cyrus

In the caption, Siwa said she would "highly recommend Chuck E. Cheese."

Siwa was wearing the same white top with a black-and-white bow detail that she wore to Jagged Little Pill's opening night at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, where she and Cyrus made their red carpet debut as a couple Wednesday.

The two appeared cozy on the carpet, embracing arm-in-arm for a series of loving pics.

RELATED VIDEO: JoJo Siwa Claps Back at Critics Who Call Out Her Place as a Judge on SYTYCD amid Matthew Morrison Exit

At the event, Siwa wore a black knee-length tulle skirt with her white top. Cyrus, a TikTok star who has over 8 million followers on the platform, rocked a pink shirt and matching grey sweatsuit.

Both matched in hot pink sneakers. They also each styled their hair with colorful accessories — a headband for Siwa and a number of colorful clips for Cyrus, 22.

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cyrus, who is not related to Miley Cyrus, has established herself on TikTok as a well-known creator in the LGBTQ+ community since starting her account in July 2019.

She uses her platform to talk about her sexuality, relationships and feelings. She also makes a point to highlight other creators in the community for TikTok users to follow.