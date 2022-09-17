JoJo Siwa Defends Taking New Girlfriend Avery Cyrus on a Date to Chuck E. Cheese

Charmaine Patterson
·2 min read
Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa
Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Pantages Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa embraces being a big kid at heart.

Earlier this week, Siwa, 19, shared a TikTok video of her and new girlfriend Avery Cyrus cuddling in a photo booth at Chuck E. Cheese, confirming rumors that they're a couple. The video, set to the tune of "Je te laisserai des mots" by Patrick Watson, was captioned, "Happiest girl."

After being trolled on TikTok for going on date to the arcade and entertainment center — whose slogan is "Where a kid can be a kid" — Siwa responded with a TikTok video of her own.

RELATED: Did JoJo Siwa Just Confirm She's Dating Avery Cyrus in Cheeky TikTok Post?

She shared a clip of a video that had the words, "How I walk knowing I've never taken someone on a date to Chuck E. Cheese," written over the video.

The TikTok then cut to the Dance Moms alum, who said, "You know what I love most about this? This girl woke up today and was like, 'You know what? I'm gonna hate on JoJo Siwa for taking Avery on a date to Chuck E. Cheese... as if I haven't been a giant toddler my whole life."

She added, "It's my duty!"

RELATED: Who Is JoJo Siwa's Girlfriend? All About Avery Cyrus

In the caption, Siwa said she would "highly recommend Chuck E. Cheese."

Siwa was wearing the same white top with a black-and-white bow detail that she wore to Jagged Little Pill's opening night at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, where she and Cyrus made their red carpet debut as a couple Wednesday.

The two appeared cozy on the carpet, embracing arm-in-arm for a series of loving pics.

RELATED VIDEO: JoJo Siwa Claps Back at Critics Who Call Out Her Place as a Judge on SYTYCD amid Matthew Morrison Exit

At the event, Siwa wore a black knee-length tulle skirt with her white top. Cyrus, a TikTok star who has over 8 million followers on the platform, rocked a pink shirt and matching grey sweatsuit.

Both matched in hot pink sneakers. They also each styled their hair with colorful accessories — a headband for Siwa and a number of colorful clips for Cyrus, 22.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cyrus, who is not related to Miley Cyrus, has established herself on TikTok as a well-known creator in the LGBTQ+ community since starting her account in July 2019.

She uses her platform to talk about her sexuality, relationships and feelings. She also makes a point to highlight other creators in the community for TikTok users to follow.

Latest Stories

  • Once extinct in India, cheetahs set for reintroduction

    STORY: These cheetahs are going to bereintroduced to IndiaThe animals went extinct in the country in 1952reportedly due to poaching and habitat loss(Prashant Agrawal, High Commissioner of India to Namibia)“So, we are trying to get cheetah back to India that will help us fill a void, a gap which was created in our ecosystems. But we are also mindful that all the additional resources and protection that will go into designated areas where cheetah will come back will also help all other species. So, we are very excited about it.”Five female and eight male cheetahshave been relocated from NamibiaTheir new home will beIndia’s Kuno National Park(Yadvendradev Jhala, Wildlife Institute of India)"The major threat to the extinction of the cheetah has been addressed. It was primarily hunting and collection for private collections for having animals, coercing wildlife, that threat is gone. The Wildlife Protection Act is in place, which prevents all kinds of hunting in the country. We have good protected areas which are large enough to have populations of cheetah within them.”

  • Prince William Tells Mourner That Queen Elizabeth's Funeral 'Will Be Hard'

    An "emotional" Kate Middleton joined her husband to "soak up all the love" and greet supporters gathered Thursday at the gates of Sandringham House, a beloved home of the late monarch

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65-million extension

    Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance.

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Fantasy hockey's ZeroG strategy: Why you shouldn't draft a goalie early

    Waiting until the later rounds to draft a goalie can pay big dividends in fantasy hockey. Here's why.

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f