JoJo Siwa Calls Candace Cameron Bure's Comments About 'Traditional' Marriage 'Rude and Hurtful'

JoJo Siwa is speaking out against Candace Cameron Bure's controversial comments on whose stories she wants to tell.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge, 19, voiced her disappointment on social media one day after The Wall Street Journal published an interview in which Cameron Bure, 46, said she intends to "keep traditional marriage at the core" of her partnership with the Great American Family channel.

Siwa — who who came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in January 2021 and had a high-profile back-and-forth with Cameron Bure over the summer — wrote on Instagram: "Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

Siwa's comment was applauded by fellow Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler, who commented, "go off jojo!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️"

Candace Cameron Bure's former Full House costar Jodie Sweetin also shared her support for Siwa in the comments, writing, "You know I love you" with a red heart emoji.

Siwa's criticism of Cameron Bure comes months after a public spat between the two this past July that started when Siwa was asked by a fan to identify the "rudest celebrity" she'd ever met and showed a picture of the actress.

The clip went viral, prompting both women to share their perspectives on an incident in which Siwa claimed Cameron Bure refused to pose for a photo at the Fuller House premiere, when Siwa was just 11 years old. After several public exchanges, Siwa and Candace Bure appeared to have made peace — though that wasn't before Siwa's mother stepped in to defend her daughter.

Jessalyn Siwa posted an old clip of her recounting the story on her Success with Jess podcast. "At the end of the day this story, it's not about a simple photo it's about how you treat people," she wrote, in part. "Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way. It's super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking."

Cameron Bure was recently named chief creative officer of Great American Family, a Christian faith-based network run by former Hallmark Channel CEO Bill Abbott.

For his part, Abbott told WSJ: "It's certainly the year 2022, so we're aware of the trends. There's no whiteboard that says, 'Yes, this' or 'No, we'll never go here.'"