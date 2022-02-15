JoJo set for recurring role on All American

JoJo is headed to The CW.

EW has confirmed that the singer-songwriter, whose prior acting experience includes a guest spot on Lethal Weapon, is joining the cast of All American. As fans of the popular teen drama series know, music plays a central role in the show, so it will come as no surprise that JoJo's character is going to cross paths with Layla (Greta Onieogou).

JoJo is set to play Sabine, a world famous recording artist who's been making music since she was 10 years old. As Sabine's character description reads: "In search of a new sound, she decides to collaborate with Layla on her next album, putting her trust in the up and coming young music producer. Sabine is a rare talent who knows what she wants, and has the name and reputation to make it happen."

Jojo

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Singer-songwriter JoJo

JoJo will recur in a couple of episodes, with the first one airing on Monday, Feb. 21.

Deadline first reported the news.

