Jojo Moyes: ‘I was a terrible insomniac – I played Scrabble all night’

Jojo Moyes
·3 min read
English journalist and romance novelist Jojo Moyes at The Hay Festival 2016
‘I lived in remote countryside for 22 years. This year, I moved to a busy London street after my divorce’ - Clara Molden

How do famous names spend their precious downtime? In our weekly My Saturday column, celebrities reveal their weekend virtues and vices

6am

I have a horse who lives 40  minutes away, but I start the day by walking the dogs on Hampstead Heath – because I can’t guarantee my sons will get up to do it. Harry [22] and Lockie [18] live at home, and my daughter Saskia [25] lives only a few streets away.

8am

My diet is bad on a Saturday. I persuade the dogs into the bakery with a cheese straw, and buy a muffin. They’re nervous in enclosed spaces. Sisu came from Bosnia and, the day after we got her, she ran away. I had to track her for 10 days in the woods. Now, she’s stuck to me like glue. Pablo is less complicated.

9am

I lived in remote countryside for 22 years then moved to a busy London street this year after my divorce. I was nervous, but it’s fantastic and we found a livery yard where my horse Joey Long Legs is very happy. I drive out there to St Albans to have a dressage lesson, which involves unlearning my bad habits.

11am

I go to Pilates because I’m a middle-aged writer who spends her whole time hunched over a desk. One of the lovely things about London is being able to walk to a high-street massage. Inevitably they’ll say, ‘My God, your neck is like two steel girders.’

Colin from Accounts
‘At 9pm, I collapse in front of the TV. I loved Colin from Accounts’ - Lisa Tomasetti

2pm

The shameful thing is, after years of cooking from scratch because I didn’t have a choice, I’ve discovered takeaway. I’ll get sushi or a poke bowl delivered, or go to Cinder, a small-plates restaurant nearby in Belsize Village.

3pm

I like to write on Saturday afternoon. It’s the day I do my big thinking. I try to work out the big picture and ask, ‘What’s going to make this different from somebody else’s love story?’ I’m teaching a BBC Maestro course on writing love stories [available on bbcmaestro.com now] and I didn’t realise what I did until I unpicked it.

The coffee table is currently covered in notes because I realised I didn’t have a good enough idea for the second half of my next book.

6pm

If I’m by myself, I have peanut butter on toast. I’ll sometimes make roast chicken for my boys but young men are spectacularly unrewarding to cook for – although they are genuinely good company.

9pm

My rock’n’roll treat is a zero-alcohol beer and a slightly tragic ritual of a few chocolate buttons, and I collapse in front of the TV. I loved Colin from Accounts.

10pm

I’m obsessive about skincare and take a worrying number of supplements. I’ll have Radio 3 on before bed but I don’t read much when I’m writing as I need to keep my own narrative voice in my head

I used to be a terrible insomniac and played Scrabble through the night. There were a lot of changes in my life and a lot going on, but I’m content now with where I am and I feel very lucky, so I’ve lost the anxiety that kept me awake.

But, if I struggle, I listen to monotone stories on Headspace. I never make it past 20 minutes.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.