JoJo Fletcher Takes Part in Fiancé Jordan Rodgers' Weird Family Christmas Tradition: 'Find Your Ride or Die'

JoJo Fletcher Dresses Up for Jordan Rodgers' Weird Family Christmas Tradition

JoJo Fletcher seems to be fitting right in with the family of fiancé Jordan Rodgers.

Fletcher, 31, took part in a "weird" annual family tradition that apparently involves playing dress up.

In an Instagram post Friday, 33-year-old Rodgers shared a video of the pair shaking their heads together both dressed in aquatic-themed costumes, captioned, "When you find your ride or die."

The video was accompanied by writing that read, "When your family Christmas traditions become our weird Christmas traditions."

Rodgers, an American sports commentator and former professional football quarterback, dressed as a blue mermaid king. The outfit was topped with a trident and blue wig.

The Bachelorette star was dressed as a red crab with the two resembling King Triton and Sebastian from Disney's 1989 film The Little Mermaid.

Luke Rodgers, Jordan's brother, also shared a photo on Instagram Friday of the family together, captioned, "Every year. No years off. Merry (early) Christmas from our family to yours."

Fletcher got engaged to Rodgers during her season finale of The Bachelorette in 2016.

"I love you so much," Jordan said at the time. "I fell in love first with just us, the person I could be right away with you. How comfortable, and confident, and how you challenged me, continued to challenge me to be the best version of myself and I love that. You made me believe that love doesn't need to have scripts, there's not one way to draw it up. There are moments like this where I'm holding your hands and I'm looking in your eyes and I know."

"I'm so unbelievably in love with you," he continued. "You're my best friend. You're my soul mate. I'm going to keep you safe. I'm going to protect you. I'm going to wake up every morning and choose you over and over and over again 'til you tell me I can't."