JoJo Fletcher Has One Demand for Jordan Rodgers on Their Honeymoon

Claire Harmeyer
·3 min read
Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers wedding on May 14th, 2022
Valorie Darling

JoJo Fletcher is officially a wife!

After a six-year engagement and two pandemic-induced postponements, The Bachelorette alum finally married Jordan Rodgers on Saturday. The couple, who met on Season 12 of the reality show in 2016, tied the knot at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California in an intimate ceremony.

PEOPLE caught up with Fletcher, 31, ahead of her "traditional" but "playful and fun" wedding, and she revealed the couple's honeymoon plans, which include stops in Greece and Paris.

While the real estate developer said she wants to get massages, "zen out," and "decompress by the pool" during their first few days as newlyweds in Greece, she does have one non-negotiable request for Rodgers once they arrive in Paris for the second leg of their trip.

"Jordan has refused to ever try escargot," Fletcher told PEOPLE, referring to the popular French dish consisting of cooked snails. "But he told me once that if we were in Paris and could see the Eiffel Tower, he would have escargot with me. I don't even really like it that much, but it's the fact that I want him to try it with me — and now we're going to Paris on our honeymoon."

Escargot (snails)seasoned with butter, parsley, garlic
Getty Images

The Texas native added that Rodgers, 33, isn't a picky eater, but he's "funny with textures" and "will put up a fight" when it comes to trying the French food. "He always says, 'Why would I eat a snail when I could pick it up out of my garden?'" she shared, laughing.

Along with holding Rodgers true to his word, Fletcher said she's excited to experience a new place with him, as the trip will mark their first European jaunt together and the first time either of them have visited each country.

"It would be one thing if one person had been [to Greece or Paris] and they already had certain memories," Fletcher explained. "But because this is a new memory for both of us, I think that's pretty special."

The hosts of TBS's The Big D enjoyed their black tie event — which featured an elegant outdoor Italian dinner — with family and close friends including Bachelor Nation alums Becca Tilley, Raven Gates, and Adam Gottschalk.

While Fletcher said most details of their "mood board" stayed consistent since the couple first began dreaming up their big day in 2019, there was one significant thing they did change their minds about.

"Jordan and I always said that we wouldn't do a first look, but actually, in the last few months, we decided to do it," Fletcher revealed. "In 2020 or 2021, we probably wouldn't have done [one], but after talking more about it, we felt like it was important to have that moment be very intimate and private between the two of us."

Despite trying on "probably a hundred more dresses" after she had selected one three years ago, Fletcher eventually stuck with her original choice, a glamorous Ines di Santo gown. "I was very touch and go with my dress, but I kept coming back to it," she recalled. "I guess when you know, you know."

But her ceremony dress was just one of two looks the former bachelorette wore during the duo's special day.

"In the past few months, I was able to customize a dress for my reception," Fletcher shared. "So I feel like I have something 'old' — from 2019 — and something 'new,' so I'm getting the best of both worlds."

