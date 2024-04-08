JoJo Fletcher 'Can't Wait for the Day' She 'Accidentally' Passes Gas in Front of Husband Jordan Rodgers (Exclusive)

"Now it's a big deal so that when it does happen, I'm going to feel like, 'Oh, my God! It happened,'" the former Bachelorette tells PEOPLE while dishing on her new Cupshe collection

MediaPunch/Shutterstock (L-R) JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers.

JoJo Fletcher is finally ready to get this one surprising thing in her marriage to Jordan Rodgers over with.

Nearly seven years into their journey together, Fletcher, 33, tells PEOPLE there is still one thing she has not yet done with Rodgers, 35, that's "just so dumb" — passing gas.

"It became a thing so early in our relationship where I didn't want to do it, and now he made such a big deal of me not doing it," the former Bachelorette lead says while promoting her new collaboration with Cupshe. "So I'm like, now it's a big deal so that when it does happen, I'm going to feel like, 'Oh, my God! It happened.'"

Thinking of that fateful moment, Fletcher admits: "I actually can't wait for the day that it accidentally just happens."

"We [will] both just start busting out laughing and be like, 'Wow! it took 10 years for that to happen, but here we are,'" she adds.



Fletcher's future with Rodgers is top of mind for the Texas native, who met her spouse on The Bachelorette in 2016. The two later wed in May 2022.

Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on 'After the Final Rose'.

"[We're] really excited about starting a family whenever that obviously does happen for us, but it is just the next step for us, and I think we're both at the place," she shares. "I think Jordan was ready so long ago, so now that we're both kind of in that same head space."

"I'm excited for it," she continues. "We both have nieces and nephews that we just love going to their soccer games and all their different things, so I think that's a next phase that we're both pretty pumped about when it happens."

In the meantime, Fletcher is setting her focus on the launch of her festival edit collection with Cupshe. The new line, timed to Coachella later this month, features a selection of women’s swimsuits and coverups, ranging from $27.99 to $49.99.

france.and.jesse (@franceandjesse) JoJo Fletcher x Cupshe festival edit collection

"For this first collection — curation, if you will — it's all about bold color, life, love, happiness, fun festival, anything that really just brings joy to you," she says. "So, you're going to see a lot of fun colors, a lot of great pieces [and] sets, but also, staying true to the pieces that I love that are those staples strong neutrals that you can kind of wear in any way."

Fletcher adds, "It's a really fun collection, because I actually haven't really done anything in this sort of festival-y theme before, so it's a little new for me."



