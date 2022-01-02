Joint WSU, KU health sciences education center will strengthen Wichita | Commentary

As community leaders plan for the future growth and economic prosperity of our state, Wichita State University and the University of Kansas are bolstering those efforts through a proposal to build a joint health sciences education center in Wichita.

This health sciences complex is intended to centralize health care education, collaboration and research from each institution — including programs in medicine, nursing, physician assistant, pharmacy, physical therapy, communications sciences and disorders, medical laboratory sciences, athletic training, public health sciences, surgical technology and short-term health. Students would receive state-of-the-art health care education that will ultimately improve the quality of health and health outcomes for all Kansans.

While the proposed facility will surely be a boon for our students and the academic institutions involved in the project, it’s a tremendous economic opportunity for our region as well. Any city that’s growing or wants to grow, needs this type of facility at its core — a place that builds an interprofessional community around health care students, faculty and researchers that will nurture and grow a highly trained and proficient health care workforce to serve patients throughout our region and support the prosperity of our state.

With advanced laboratories, clinical research and technology, the health sciences education center would be a high-tech facility that will draw students, educators and researchers from around the country — attracting talent and resources to the Wichita area and boosting the economic success of Kansas.

Wichita is already a health care hub, but this is an opportunity to improve how we educate our health professionals. Within Wichita, both Wichita State and KU have several strong health science academic programs with proven track records for success. Pooling the collective resources and successes of our institutions on one campus will bring about incredible opportunities for research and collaboration, and it’s exciting to think about the subsequent breakthroughs that will be borne from those synergies.

This will not be the first time Wichita State has built a professional community to inspire research and collaborative problem-solving. Six years ago, Wichita State University converted a 120-acre golf course into the Innovation Campus, which houses almost 50 businesses, thousands of applied learning experiences for our students, dozens of state-of-the-art research facilities and hundreds of full-time jobs.

The University of Kansas has been a community-based presence in Wichita since the early 1970s through its schools of medicine and pharmacy. KU collaborates with more than 1,000 volunteer health care providers across the state and key health systems locally to ensure its medical and pharmacy graduates not only meet the health care needs of Kansans, but are also prepared to serve as leaders in the business and civic community. In addition, KU benefits the community and state by bringing clinical trials to residents, improving patient outcomes, lowering health care costs through research and providing care to the underserved.

Clearly, partnerships are something Wichita State and the University of Kansas do well, and it’s proven to be an effective means to serve our community, inspire innovation and promote scholarly activity.

We hope you’ll support Wichita State and the University of Kansas on this journey to establish a joint health sciences facility as a means to promote interprofessional health education, improve patient care and strengthen the future of the city of Wichita.

Dr. Rick Muma is president of Wichita State University, Dr. Doug Girod is chancellor of the University of Kansas and Dr. Robert Simari is executive vice chancellor of the University of Kansas Medical Center