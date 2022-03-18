Joint statement by OPSEU/SEFPO and the College Employer Council

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - OPSEU/SEFPO's college faculty bargaining team and the College Employer Council have issued the following statement:

The parties have reached an agreement to enter binding interest arbitration and the strike that was scheduled to commence at 12:01 am on March 18, 2022, is called off.



This also concludes all work-to-rule strike activities.

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

