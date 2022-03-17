Joint Europe-Russia Mars rover project is parked

The decision has been made. Europe's Mars rover will not be flying to the Red Planet this year.

Member states of the European Space Agency (Esa) formally voted on Thursday to suspend the joint mission with the Russians because of the war in Ukraine.

It'll create a huge technical headache, but Esa Council delegates felt there was no alternative.

The rover, assembled in the UK and named Rosalind Franklin, will be stored until a way to get it to Mars is found.

There are a wide range of possible options - from waiting until international relations and cooperation with the Russian space agency Roscosmos can be resumed to looking for other partners who can provide the technologies Europe is missing.

At this stage nothing is ruled in or out.

"Over the past two days, our member states discussed the impact of the war in Ukraine on Esa's space programmes," said agency director general Josef Aschbacher. "Together, we took a tough - but necessary - decision to suspend the launch of [the rover] foreseen for September with Roscosmos, and to study options for a way forward."

One of the difficulties is the narrowness of possible windows to launch to Mars.

This is governed by the alignment of the planets.

A mission typically gets a couple of weeks every 26 months when the positions are favourable. If the window is missed, a project must stand down for two years.

Esa Council's decision now means Rosalind Franklin won't launch until late 2024 at the earliest, and the half year it takes to cruise between the planets means a landing won't occur until mid-2025.