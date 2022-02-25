JoinMarket Is About to Make Bitcoin Privacy More User-Friendly

Alyssa Hertig
·5 min read

A new web user interface (UI) is under way for JoinMarket, an open-source Bitcoin privacy project that has been around since 2015.

Using Bitcoin normally isn't very private, unless you really know what you're doing. Once the JoinMarket UI is finished, developers hope it will give users an easier way to privatize their bitcoin.

The latest release of Bitcoin privacy software JoinMarket, released on Friday, was an important first step on the path toward a user-friendly privacy solution. Though it's notable that a user-friendly UI is in progress, the UI is not safe to use yet, and still needs developers to test it and work on it behind the scenes. "We consider it alpha software, so keep your expectations low," said Gigi, a developer who contributes to the JoinMarket UI and the author of the popular book about Bitcoin "21 Lessons."

Many developers see privacy as an important component of Bitcoin that needs improving.

Read more: Bitcoin Isn’t Private – But Its Recent Taproot Upgrade Will Help

"When the internet came around, privacy was an afterthought. Slowly and painfully, we, as a society, figured out that having all communications in plain text is a terrible idea. Freedom and human rights quickly fall to the wayside if everyone is surveilled at all times. The switch from HTTP to HTTPS took a long time. I hope that, in Bitcoin, a similar switch won't take as long," Gigi said.

Current limitations of CoinJoins

Since the Bitcoin blockchain is public for all to view, it's easy to see where bitcoins have come from if people don't take extra precautions. CoinJoins provide a way to mix bitcoins together with other people's bitcoins to make it harder to detect where the bitcoins originally came from.

Recent events, however, have called the effectiveness of CoinJoins into question. This week journalist Laura Shin claimed to have tracked down the famous DAO hacker with the help of the blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, which says it was able to track the hacker's funds, even though they were CoinJoined. However, Chainalysis would not specify whether this means they can break and track funds of any CoinJoin, or if they were able to track the hacker due to other messy privacy practices.

Read more: Bitcoin Mixers: How Do They Work and Why Are They Used?

From a technical perspective, there is still much work to be done to ensure that CoinJoins can fulfill their promise to provide the level of security and privacy that bitcoiners are looking for. One area of concern has been making the process less complex and more accessible to the average user.

JoinMarket offers a unique way to make CoinJoins. This new web UI will make it easier for users to take advantage of JoinMarket, if they so choose.

So far, JoinMarket hasn't been particularly easy to use. The JoinMarket UI for node solution RaspiBlitz, for instance, requires some command-line know-how – which generally only developers know how to navigate. While there have been a couple of UIs along the way, this in-progress UI "will massively increase ease of use," JoinMarket's official Twitter account said.

"To have strong privacy guarantees in the open and transparent world of Bitcoin, special kinds of transactions have to be created. JoinMarket helps you to create these transactions in an easy and automated way," the app explains during its new user set up process

A decentralized, peer-to-peer CoinJoin market

The wallet apps Wasabi and Samourai provide other options for shielding a user's tracks with CoinJoins.

JoinMarket is more decentralized than other alternatives because it's peer-to-peer: It doesn't have a third-party known as a "coordinator" responsible for creating the CoinJoins. In Bitcoin techie lingo, JoinMarket has no "single point of failure." Rather, the JoinMarket software directly connects users who want to CoinJoin. It consists of "makers," the pool liquidity providers, who might take a fee for allowing others to use their bitcoins to scramble with other bitcoins, and "takers," who pay the fee in order to CoinJoin their bitcoin.

"Since JoinMarket is a peer-to-peer system, trusted third parties are eliminated from the get-go. This unique market-driven approach reduces counterparty risk to a minimum," the website explains.

Gigi is one developer working on the JoinMarket UI. "I like other projects as well, but JoinMarket doesn't get the love it deserves," he said. "Most people don't know about JoinMarket or don't know how to use it, even though it has been around for a long while. We hope to change that by – hopefully – making it a bit easier to use. If more people come into contact with JoinMarket because of the Web UI project, that's already a win in my book."

Read more: How Popular Are Crypto Mixers? Here’s What the Data Tells Us

What's next for the JoinMarket UI

With the latest alpha version of the UI, it's possible to "one-click install" and test out the UI using Bitcoin node solutions Raspiblitz and Umbrel, Gigi said.

There's still a lot of work to be done before the UI will be usable. According to Gigi, the priority for now will be "testing, testing, testing," to make sure the UI works correctly. Then its developers will look into adding more features.

"It's very early days, and it will take a while until we have feature parity with the QT UI or with JoininBox," Gigi said. QT UI and JoininBox are the other user interfaces available for JoinMarket.

The loosely defined open source team is also looking for people to test the project and give feedback (such as in their Telegram channel).

"We'd love to hear from early users, so don't be afraid to reach out, report bugs, suggest features and join the discussion," Gigi said. Not to mention, since it's an open-source project, developers can submit code to hurry the UI along.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • MLB makes slight moves toward players in longer lockout talk

    JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball negotiations resumed with renewed intensity Monday in an effort to salvage opening day, and Major League Baseball made slight moves toward locked-out players. With perhaps a week left to salvage opening day, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations for the first time since the MLB lockout began, accompanied by New York Mets stars Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor. MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players by $5 million to $20 million, a

  • With many great moments came much controversy, drama at Beijing Games

    As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • Suzuki scores two, Montrembeault grabs first shutout; Canadiens crush Sabres

    MONTREAL — Confidence couldn’t possibly be higher in the Montreal Canadiens locker room. Seven games into Martin Louis' tenure as interim head coach, the Canadiens have found their first winning streak of the season. The team improved to four straight with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. St. Louis was glad with the “buy-in” that he’s got from his players in little time and their willingness to fight for one another. “There are guys that take care of the team

  • Who could get phased out of Raptors rotation?

    With the Toronto Raptors healthy and the addition of Thad Young, it’s likely that a player who’s been getting steady minutes off the bench could see their role decreased. Who could it be? Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Portland's Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start

  • Wild snap Oilers' five-game win streak with 7-3 trouncing

    EDMONTON — After allowing six goals in consecutive losses themselves, the Minnesota Wild flipped the script on Sunday. Kevin Fiala scored two goals and added an assist as the Wild scored early and often in a 7-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. “Sometimes it doesn’t go in and tonight it kind of went in,” Fiala said. “We started well. We know (losing) two in a row is not good enough for us. We are not always going to win, but we don’t want to lose two in a row, and tonight was a great response f

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Vancouver Whitecaps extend starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Should Scottie Barnes move to the bench?

    Nick Nurse has alluded to using his bench more going forward and a player who would help it become an asset for the Toronto Raptors is Scottie Barnes, while Khem Birch would help the starters settle into more traditional roles. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a