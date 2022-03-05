Joining Apple and others, Microsoft stops sales in Russia amid invasion: 'We stand with Ukraine'

Gabriela Miranda, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Microsoft announced it has suspended all new sales in Russia in order to further aid Ukraine in the war.

Microsoft's statement, released Friday, said the company is working closely with the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom to coordinate with government sanctions against Russia.

The decision comes after several companies stopped sales and doing business in Russia including Apple, Nike, Toyota, Honda and Volkswagen. Microsoft also said they've helped protect Ukraine's cybersecurity against Russia's attacks. The company has acted against Russian measures targeting more than 20 Ukrainian government, IT and financial sector organizations, Microsoft president Brad Smith said in the statement.

Companies boycotting sales in Russia: From soccer to iPhones to cats, here are some sanctions, boycotts placed on Russia

Live updates in Ukraine: Evacuations in Ukraine halted after Russian cease-fire broken; Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns

"We have also acted against cyberattacks targeting several additional civilian sites. We have publicly raised our concerns that these attacks against civilians violate the Geneva Convention," he said.

The Microsoft Philanthropies and UN Affairs teams are also working closely with the International Committee of the Red Cross to aid refugees by providing technology and financial support and "are defending these groups from ongoing cyberattacks," Smith said.

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights is reporting that 32 children were killed and 70 injured since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began. As of this morning, evacuations of civilians in the strategic port of Mariupol in the southeast have stopped amid reports of continued shelling by Russian troops that violated a cease-fire.

"Like so many others, we stand with Ukraine in calling for the restoration of peace, respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and the protection of its people," Smith said.

More tech companies will likely follow suit in banning sales to Russia, said Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives in a note to investors Friday. And most companies wouldn't take a major hit, he said.

"If the US tech world pulled the plug on Russia it would have a 1%-2% revenue impact in a worst case scenario," Ives said. "This is a move the Street would gladly applaud given the heartbreaking Ukraine invasion by Russia that is playing out in front of the world's eyes."

Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Microsoft suspends sales in Russia amid Ukraine invasion

