Joiner guides Mississippi past Rider 75-51

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jarkel Joiner sank four 3-pointers and scored 18 to propel Mississippi to a 75-51 victory over Rider on Tuesday night.

Joiner made 4 of 9 from beyond the arc but just 2 of 7 from inside it for the Rebels (5-2), who improved to 4-0 at home. Nysier Brooks matched his career high with 15 rebounds, including five of the Rebels' 20 on the offensive glass, as Ole Miss dominated the boards 57-36. Matthew Murrell come off the bench to hit three 3s and score 14. Robert Allen pitched in with 11 points and eight rebounds, while Austin Crowley scored 10 with five assists.

Dwight Murray Jr. hit a 3-pointer in the final minute of the first half to get the Broncs (3-6) within 31-25 and Mervin James cut the deficit to four with a jumper 1:51 into the second half, but they would get no closer. Allen scored five points in a 7-0 run and the Rebels pushed their lead to double digits with 13:15 remaining.

James finished with 11 points and nine rebounds for Rider, but he made only 4 of 18 shots as the Broncs shot 30,2% for the game and 15.4% from beyond the arc (2 of 13). Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson scored 10.

