You Can Join a Zoom Call with Adorable Guide Dog Puppies This Week

Photo credit: Jim Craigmyle - Getty Images

From Country Living

Dog lovers around the world can join a Zoom call with a host of adorable puppies on Wednesday, April 29 (or, if you're in the U.S., the evening of Tuesday, April 28th), thanks to Guide Dogs Australia.

Posting on Facebook, the charity in Queensland said: "To celebrate International Guide Dog Day on Wednesday 29th April, we're inviting you to join our first (and cutest) Zoom puppy meeting!

"Tune in on your lunch break (12:00-12:30pm UTC) to meet our Guide Dogs and learn about the special role they play in the lives of people living with blindness or low vision."

The puppy participants of the virtual call will include a three-week-old guide dog puppy named after the event itself, Zoom. Zoom is a video conference call app that has been keeping people connected during lockdown.

So far, over 1,200 people globally have signed up to watch the dogs from the comfort of their own homes. Looking for something to brighten your day? Why not grab a tea and tune in to watch...

WATCH HERE

Usually, the charity celebrates International Guide Dog Day by hosting a day packed with fun-filled events for the public. However, after social distancing restrictions have been put in place, the team had to quickly rethink.

Photo credit: photo by Kris Wong. www.kriswong.com - Getty Images

"COVID-19 hasn't stopped the clients' need for a working dog, and once a puppy is born it's important we get them on the path to becoming a quality seeing eye dog as soon as possible," Jane Bradley, Vision Australia's Seeing Eye Dogs development manager told The Daily Mail.

"We've quickly had to become experts in training our people and dogs via video conferencing."

The Zoom call will take place at 9 p.m. CST/10 p.m. EST on Tuesday evening, April 28th.

