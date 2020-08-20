Join our virtual ‘try-as-you-go’ skin masterclass and test the products at home

From Harper's BAZAAR

Harper’s Bazaar has teamed up with the experts from leading skincare brand Shiseido for an exclusive, virtual online skin-glow masterclass.

On 24 September, join Bazaar’s beauty director Katy Young, the West Room Aesthetics CEO and aesthetician Dija Ayodele, and Shiseido’s skincare and training expert Thomas Barry for an immersive live tutorial, learning about the 25-year science behind Shiseido and discovering the key pillars of skincare that will unlock your glow.

Your ticket will include a Bazaar-approved gift bag full of Shiseido luxury samples worth £86, delivered directly to your home. Try them as you go and we’ll show you how to tackle skin concerns such as dullness, wrinkles and dark spots.

Tickets are £25 each and limited.



DATE: 24 September

TIME: From 6pm

LOCATION: Online event

TICKETS: £25 which includes the delivery of a gift bag worth £86













Your Shiseido gift bag will include:

• Clarifying Cleansing Foam 2 x 1ml sachet samples

• Treatment Softener 75ml

• Ultimune Serum 10ml

• Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Cream 15ml

• ModernMatte Powder Lipstick 529 Cocktail Hour 2.5g

BOOK TICKETS





Full details of Hearst Terms & Conditions, Hearst Data Protection & Hearst Privacy Notice.

_________________________________

FAQs

How can I access the live stream?

Closer to the event we will send you an email with instructions on how to access the live stream.

What do I need to access the live stream?

Similarly to a YouTube video, all you will need is a device that supports JavaScript which most technical devices do as a standard. We recommend watching on a computer or laptop for the best experience, but the stream will also work on mobile and tablet.

Can I watch on my mobile / laptop?

Yes, all streams will be available to watch on any device. However, we recommend watching on a computer/laptop for the best experience.

Can I share the live stream with a friend?

No, the link to the event is unique to you so your friend will need to purchase a ticket to gain access.

Where will my gift bag get delivered to?

As part of the registration process, we will ask you to fill in a delivery address. The delivery will need to be signed for on arrival, so please ensure to fill in your preferred delivery address.

When will I receive my gift bag?

We anticipate to send out all gift bags for attendees approx. 7 days before the live event. Please expect your gift bag to arrive approx. 3-5 days before the virtual event.

My gift bag hasn’t arrived, what now?

If your gift bag hasn’t arrived 3 days ahead of the event, you can get in touch with us at hearstevent@hearst.co.uk and we will look into it.

Will I be able to track my gift bag?

No, you won’t be able to track the delivery of your gift bag.

Will someone need to sign for my gift bag?

Yes, for security purposes, the courier will require a signature upon delivery to your home.

I need to change my delivery address, how can I let you know?

Please get in touch with hearstevent@hearst.co.uk and we will look into it. Please note, that after the 14.09.2020 we are unable to change this.

I am allergic to certain ingredients in beauty products. Where can I find more information about the products?

Please email hearstevents@hearst.co.uk and we will be able to help.

Do I need a webcam to access the stream?

No, you won’t need a webcam to access the stream.

I don't live in the UK, can I buy a ticket?

Unfortunately, the tickets are only available to UK residents.

What is the refund policy?

Please note, that tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.

I can’t find the answer to my question, how I contact the organiser with any questions?

Please email hearstevents@hearst.co.uk and we will be able to help.

_________________________________

Please note we reserve the right to refuse tickets and/or entry to our events at our sole discretion. In such circumstances, your ticket cost will be refunded to you







You Might Also Like