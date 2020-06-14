How To Join Virtual Events Marking The Grenfell Anniversary

Today, Sunday 14th June, marks three years since the profoundly tragic Grenfell Tower fire which claimed the lives of 72 people.

More than 70 other people were injured in the devastating incident, the UK’s worst residential fire since the Second World War, which is still being investigated by the police, a public inquiry and coroner’s inquests.

The past two anniversaries have been marked by members of the local community including survivors coming together for a silent walk to Kensington Memorial Park. This year, due to coronavirus, this poignant event obviously won’t be possible.

Instead, a virtual memorial service will be taking place at 6pm on the Grenfell United YouTube channel. Church bells across London will ring 72 times in honour of the victims and there will also be a two-minute silence.

In a rare Instagram post, Adele, who visited the Grenfell community in the days following the fire, has urged fans to take part in the virtual service at 6pm.

“Join with me & @grenfell_united to REMEMBER at 6pm on

youtube.com/GrenfellUnited – to show that we’re still united for change & justice,” she wrote.



In addition, you can pay respects by “going green for Grenfell” at 10.30pm. Simply switch off your lights, open your curtains or blinds, then visit this website to stream a film which will illuminate your room with a green light.

In the meantime, the @grenfell_united Instagram account will be sharing the stories of those affected by the tragedy throughout the day.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, also urged people to come together virtually “to remember those who tragically lost their lives, to reflect and to unite to ensure nothing like this ever happens again”.

Today we join the Grenfell community at home to remember those who tragically lost their lives, to reflect and to unite to ensure nothing like this ever happens again. — Mayor of London (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MayorofLondon) June 14, 2020





