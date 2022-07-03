'Join us in California': Newsom targets GOP in Florida ad

·1 min read
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the recent mass shooting in Texas during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Newsom is facing largely unknown opposition in the June 7, 2022, primary election. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is running for reelection in California, but his latest television ad is airing in Florida.

The 30-second spot scheduled to air on Fox News starting Monday takes shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his policies, while drawing a contrast with California.

“Freedom, it’s under attack in your state. Republican leaders, they’re banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors,” Newsom says while images of DeSantis and former President Donald Trump flash on screen.

“I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight. Or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom — freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate and the freedom to love," Newsom says.

Newsom has said he has no interest in running for president, but the ad is sure to stoke speculation that the 54-year-old Democrat is eyeing national office. DeSantis is a potential 2024 GOP candidate for the White House.

Newsom handily beat back a recall attempt last year and is expected to cruise to reelection in November.

