Join Ted Hope and Christine Vachon for a Live Recording of IndieWire’s Screen Talk Podcast

While 2020 has posed unprecedented challenges for independent filmmakers, It’s never been easy to get a movie made with limited resources. Producers Ted Hope and Christine Vachon know that better than a lot of people. This Thursday, they’ll join IndieWire’s Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson to discuss the current setbacks facing production and distribution as guests on a live recording of our Screen Talk podcast.

The podcast will take place on Thursday, October 22, at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT). Register here to watch the recording live and submit questions in real time for the Q&A.

Hope, who has worked as a producer with filmmakers ranging from Ang Lee to Nicole Holofcener, spent the last five years as the head of Amazon Studio’s movies division, where he supported projects such as Kenneth Lonergan’s “Manchester By the Sea” and Lynne Ramsay’s “You Were Never Really Here.” He left the company in May. Vachon is currently celebrating 25 years of Killer Films, the company she co-founded that has produced everything from “Kids” to “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” Killer’s recent credits include “The World to Come,” which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival this fall, and the FX docuseries “Pride.”

This week’s episode marks the latest Screen Talk installment to go live this year. Previous guests include Sundance’s Keri Putnam and Tabitha Jackson, Cannes head Thierry Fremaux, TIFF’s Cameron Bailey, and NYFF director Eugene Hernandez.

Screen Talk is available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and Soundcloud. You can subscribe here or via RSS.

