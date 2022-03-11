Join the REI Co-op to get a $20 gift card and save big on outdoor gear and apparel

Get savings on outdoor essentials year-round by joining the REI Co-op program.
Whether rain, sleet or snow, the great outdoors can surprise you and you always want to be prepared. From hiking to camping, it's always good to get outside every now and then, as long as you are packed with the right clothes and equipment. That's where the REI Co-op program comes in to let you save on every outdoor essential you could possibly need.

Through Thursday, March 17, new members to the outdoor retailer’s consumer program can get a $20 bonus card with a purchase of $50 or more. As a consumer co-op (REI is owned by its customer-members, instead of shareholders), REI invites its shoppers to become owners through membership: Membership gets you an annual dividend of 10% back on your eligible purchases that year, the ability to trade in gear for credit and more. Joining the Co-op (for life!) requires a one-time payment of $20, but you’ll get that fee back with the $20 bonus card.

Though you can’t use the card on purchasing used gear, you can still shop REI’s vast collection of gear for hiking, camping, exercise and other winter activities. You can use the card at REI’s website, outlet store and for in-store physical purchases. Members can also get access to Co-op brand items available at discounted prices.

One way to keep warm while saving money is by picking up the REI Co-op Magma 850 2.0 women’s down hoodie, on sale from its list price of $219 down to $152.93. The website says the 850 references its goose down insulation that’s both super warm and collapsible for conveniently packing it up with you. The hoodie is also water repellent and dries fast to keep insulating. There’s also the REI Co-op Hyperaxis 2.0 men’s fleece jacket, normally priced at $129 but on sale in army cot green for 30% off at $89.93. The brand says this particular jacket has four-way stretch material and breathability, while also eliminating moisture and drying faster. It also comes with zippered pockets for hands and the chest to keep your most treasured personal items close.

There’s also plenty of equipment you can grab at wallet-friendly prices, like the CamelBak MultiBev water bottle. Typically listed for $50, this 22-fluid ounce vacuum bottle is now available for 16% off at $41.93. Whether you need a cup of coffee in the morning or a jug of water for a workout, CamelBak says the MultiBev is double-wall vacuum insulated to keep things at the right temperature. Made from stainless steel, the bottle is highly durable and dishwasher safe. If you’ve got a hike planned soon, there’s the Deuter Aircontact Lite 45 + 10 SL women’s pack for 30% at $139.93. The brand says the pack has an expandable collar on the main compartment that offers 10 extra liters of storage capacity and a detachable height-adjustable lid that makes it a daypack. The S-shaped shoulder harness features ergonomically shaped padding for a comfortable feel regardless of the load being carried.

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, you’ll be over the moon when you see what an REI Co-op membership can get you. No matter the outdoor conditions, the retailer promises threads and tools that can weather any element. Learn more about the program and start shopping smart today!

