Join Rachel Antonoff Live on The Fashionista Network

Brooke here. I'm so excited to share that I'll be joining designer Rachel Antonoff on The Fashionista Network. But here's the best part: I want you to join me! It's your opportunity to interact live with us, ask questions and be a part of the show.

We'll discuss how she started her namesake brand, her unwavering commitment to her honest, funny and at times political vision for it, her delightful approach to social media and more.

This conversation will be hosted on The Fashionista Network powered by interactive media platform Fireside, and you'll get the chance to participate and join the stage with video to ask questions directly. Learn more about The Fashionista Network here.

You don't want to miss this show on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. Sign up for free access now.

Homepage photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Ally Coalition