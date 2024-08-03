‘Will join’ – Man United set to complete their third signing, medical booked for Tuesday – report

Manchester United are on the verge of clinching their third exciting acquisition of the summer.

According to Santi Aouna, Bayern Munich have ‘authorised’ Noussair Mazraoui to join Man United.

Mazraoui has already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils, signing a contract that is valid until 2029 with an option to extend it by 12 months.

The Moroccan is expected to have his medical on Tuesday as Erik ten Hag wants him to be available before the Community Shield clash with Manchester City on August 10.

Mazraoui could make his United debut next week

Ten Hag is eager to bring Mazraoui into the squad, but the deal hinges on Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s departure.

The former Crystal Palace ace has reportedly given the green light to West Ham United for a transfer.

However, the two clubs have yet to settle on a fee, with an £8 million gap in their valuations still to be bridged.

With Diogo Dalot returning to training, he is expected to occupy the right-back birth.

Luke Shaw is still on an extended break as England reached the final of Euro 2024.

Harry Amass has caught the eye this pre-season but it will be too soon for him to start in a top-level competitive fixture.

Mazraoui could grab the left-back spot if United can complete the deal early next week.

The 26-year-old primarily excels as a right-back, but he demonstrated impressive versatility by adeptly switching to the opposite flank last season.

Ten Hag could also opt for Mazraoui as a right-back with Dalot moving to the opposite side.

The Dutchman feels Mazraoui could help Antony to unlock his potential and turn his career around at Old Trafford.

We believe Dalot has shown great promise on the right side of the defence and the manager should continue with him.

United have spent over £85m this summer to bring in Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee. Adding Mazraoui would push their total spending beyond the £100m mark.

