Join IPO Edge’s Going-Public Boot Camp Mar. 29 with Nasdaq, Gallagher, Vinson & Elkins, Stifel, ICR, GTS

The recent market turmoil has put much of the IPO market in limbo. But when windows to the public market open, what’s required for successful execution? To answer this question and more, IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host the first 2022 IPO Edge Boot Camp on Tuesday, Mar. 29 at 2pm ET featuring senior management from recently-listed Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) and SES AI Corp. (NYSE: SES) along with investment bankers, attorneys and other leading market participants. The live event will feature speakers from Nasdaq, Gallagher, Vinson & Elkins, Stifel, ICR, and GTS, running approximately 90 minutes and including a live Q&A session with the audience. Sentieo, an AI-enabled research platform, will provide custom data for the event.

Topics Include:

Windows of opportunity that may open despite volatility and the war in Ukraine

Keys to preparation and readiness that will allow issuers to execute effectively

Continued dealmaking by SPACs that have already raised many billions of dollars

Other funding and listing strategies such as venture capital and crowdfunding

Secondary market trading of IPOs and De-SPACs

Assessing complex insurance risks in IPOs and SPACs

Panelists:

Ramey Layne – Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins

Sarah Morgan – Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins

Alysa Craig – Managing Director, M&A, Head of SPAC Practice, Stifel

Craig M. DeDomenico – Managing Director, Equity and Equity-Linked Capital Markets, Stifel

Jack Cassel – Vice President, New Listings and Head of Private Capital Markets, Nasdaq, Inc.

John C. Marchisi – National Director, SPAC Segment, Gallagher

Patrick Murphy – Head of NYSE Market Making & Listing Services, GTS

Brett Parker – President, CFO, Vice Chairman, Bowlero Corp.

Qichao Hu – Founder, CEO, SES AI Corp.

Phil Denning – Partner, ICR

John Jannarone – Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge (Moderator)

Jarrett Banks – Editor-at-Large, IPO Edge (Moderator)

Interested viewers may also submit questions in advance of the live event to Editor@IPO-Edge.com

