Join IndieWire’s Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson for a Live Online Recording of Screen Talk

Almost every week for the past six years, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson have debated every aspect of the film industry each week on their weekly podcast, Screen Talk. On Thursday, you can watch them do it in real time.

Join the podcasters at 2 p.m. ET for a live online recording of this week’s episode, which will include an audience Q&A. Register to watch the discussion and participate in the Q&A through Zoom at this link.

While this is the first online Screen Talk taping, the podcast has recorded live episodes at countless film festivals, from Sundance to Cannes, Toronto, and New York. With the current festival calendar uncertain, this week’s episode should help fill the void. Kohn and Thompson will discuss the latest issues facing the film industry, from distribution challenges to film festivals and awards season. They will take into account the most recent news of the week while addressing the bigger picture. They will also debate some new releases and address the way viewer habits have evolved in recent weeks while sharing some of their own streaming highlights. Audience members will have a chance to ask their own questions, and the episode may even include some surprise guests.

The event marks the latest live event in IndieWire’s expanding roster of online programming, which has also included weekly Instagram live sessions and a concert featuring Sidney Flanagan, the star of “Never, Rarely, Sometimes Always.”

Screen Talk is available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and Soundcloud. Previous episodes can be accessed here.

