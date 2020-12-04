Join Greg Thompson as he talks about his spiritual encounters and his life as an empath

‘Living with My Spirit Guides’ is an autobiography and history of one man’s communication with his spirit guides

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greg Thompson was 4 years old when he first met his guardian angel — and it would not be the last visit from that angel or other paranormal beings. In “Living with My Spirit Guides” (published by Balboa Press), the author narrates his story as he offers a different perspective on life when communicating with spirit guides daily.

This memoir chronicles how Thompson has grown from a child who accepted his world that others did not understand, to a life where he openly talks about his connection to a larger world. Here, the author shares how he communicates with his spirit guides, how it has changed throughout time, and how he has additionally learned to talk with other forms of life. In the book, Thompson details how his spirit guides have helped him through near-death experiences, through living traumatic experiences such as 9/11, and through good times.

“Living with My Spirit Guides” conveys what it feels like to be an empath who can pick up emotions from anywhere in the world and how it feels walking through a crowd that is either extremely happy or mad. Thompson tells how he learned to control those feelings within him and how to help other people with the aid of his spirit guides.

“The chaos this year is causing people to wake up to what is important to them. Their belief systems are challenged and they are looking for answers,” the author states. “This book speaks about a world that is spiritual and can help people realize that they are not alone. Readers need to know that there is more to our world than what we can see. That they can connect to their higher power through opening their minds to the possibility of spiritual help and guidance.”

“Living with My Spirit Guides”

By Greg Thompson

About the Author

Greg Thompson is a retired IBM software engineer who lives with spirit guides daily. They help him through rough times and rejoice with him when life is good. He personally has had several near-death experiences and one shared death experience.

