Join Our New GH Stitch Club for Knitting Patterns, Tips and More

Welcome, crafters! Dedicated to the fiber arts — crochet, knitting, macramé and more — our club will provide you with patterns that include step-by-step instructions along with how-to videos. No worries if you're a newbie: We'll teach you, one stitch at a time! Visit this page every month to check out our latest videos and patterns.



How to join the GH Stitch Club

Simply follow along with us! Explore below for free basic tutorials, plus past projects that include step-by-step video instructions, the patterns and a supply list.

To access exclusive projects and download those patterns, join GH+, our membership club. In addition to unlocking exclusive content, becoming a member also gains you access to product testing opportunities, members-only deals, a 12-month print subscription to Good Housekeeping and more. After you've joined, follow the GH+ sign-up directions sent to your email (including creating a MYLO account) and return to this page for full access.

