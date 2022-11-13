Join the fun at Beauty Beat’s luxe festival

Industry insiders are currently buzzing about the Beauty Beat, an exciting new two-day festival. Unlike most festivals, however, this is the UK’s only luxe – yet still accessible – beauty festival dedicated to people of colour, a demographic still on the margins of this industry. Expect panel talks, big brands (NARS, Laura Mercier, Fenty and more) and impressive goody bags. It’s happening in London across the first weekend of December. And while it is mostly centering on people of colour, everyone is welcome. thebeautybeat.co.uk

1. Bare Minerals Loose Mineral Foundation £26, bareminerals.co.uk

2. NARS Stargaze Eyeshadow Palette £56, narscosmetics.co.uk

3. Laura Mercier Heart Of Glace Lip Glace Duo £24, lauramercier.co.uk

4. Fenty Beauty Double Cheek’d Up Freestyle Cream Blush Duo £30, boots.com

I can’t do without… A fruity serum that is perfect for brightening dull skin

I haven’t had a facial – not even a bad one – for ages. People think that beauty journalists spend all day having back-to-back treatments. Sadly, the reality is much more banal. In other words, like so many of us at this time of year, my skin has not been at its brightest or best. Great facials are rarely ever cheap, but if you need a skin issue tackled head on – from deep lines to hyperpigmentation – there’s nothing like it. Facials are the skin equivalent of getting your car serviced. Everything just works better. In the absence of a good facial, you need products that work hard for the money, like this excellent glow-inducing serum. Yes the bottle is pink – and shaped like a strawberry. But ignore all that – it is most definitely for grownups. Using a mix of acids, including mandelic (great for brightening) and salicylic (tackles congestion), it exfoliates dead skin cells, rough textures and fine lines. But considering it is essentially an exfoliator – you should follow with a light moisturiser and SPF – it is wonderfully light and gentle. That’s thanks to the addition of strawberry water and hyaluronic acid to plump up and, more or less, wake up the skin. Which is exactly what we all need. Glow Recipe Strawberry Smooth Serum, £36, cultbeauty.co.uk

On my radar… Festive candles for a scent of seasonal cheer

Liberty belles If you haven’t been able to stretch to Liberty’s much coveted Advent calendar, consider indulging in their beautiful and award-winning candle range. Liberty Danuna Candle, £52, libertylondon.com

Essense of Africa Known for using African-grown ingredients to create high-end skincare products, Epara is now offering a new luxe cedar, sandalwood and patchouli candle. Epara Frank Cedar Incense Candle, £100, eparaskincare.com

High and almighty For a Christmas candle that blends playfulness with tradition, look no further. Trudon’s famously musky, church-inspired candles come in colourful jars you will want to keep. Trudon Candles, £98, trudon.co.uk

