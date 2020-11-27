Join the First-Ever WISeKey TransHumanCode Holograminar on December 14 at 3:00 pm CET

Wisekey International Holding SA
·9 min read
A picture containing drawing Description automatically generated
A picture containing drawing Description automatically generated

Join the First-Ever WISeKey TransHumanCode Holograminar on December 14 at 3:00 pm CET

The event organized by WISeKey and ARHT Media will use holograms to connect speakers from Geneva, Toronto and New York to demonstrate the future of live events

GENEVA, NEW YORK & TORONTO – November 27, 2020 -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey," SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company and ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), a global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content for online and in-person communication, today announced that their first holograminar will be held on December 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm CET (9:00am ET).

For more information about this event, including speakers and topics of discussions, interested parties can register at: www.arhtmedia.com/holograminar

This first Holograminar is the result of a partnership where WISeKey provides third-party authentication and additional security services to further secure transmissions conducted via ARHT’s HoloPresenceTM technology used by the financial services, healthcare and education sectors as well as many other industries to conduct remote meetings where presenters appear as lifelike holograms that give a sense of being present in the room with the audience.

WISeKey and ARHT are delighted to be integrating their technologies to make HoloPresenceTM transmissions even more secure, while also helping to eliminate the need for physical contact during business gatherings, an essential aspect of stopping the spread of COVID-19 during this global pandemic, as well as reducing an organization’s carbon footprint and increasing their efficiency by minimizing air travel for busy executives. With many organizations, especially in the financial services sector, having strict requirements for KYC authentication and strict data security, this collaboration is a game changer that will help them ensure compliance while using HoloPresenceTM to conduct important organizational and investor meetings.

To authenticate users that are using HoloPresenceTM, WISeKey has integrated its MyWISeID digital signature and strong authentication capability into the end-to-end encryption channels in ARHT’s HoloPresence technology, which is powered by their transmission system the ARHT Engine. By adding the ability to verify digital identities, users will be able to communicate securely to submit their vote remotely, conduct financial transactions, access health consultations and much more.

“WISeID combined with ARHT’s transmission system, the ARHT Engine, helps remove any barriers related to security and makes it easy and affordable for companies and individuals to further secure their interactions when appearing as holograms,” stated Carlos Moreira, CEO and Founder of WISeKey. “This partnership creates a great synergy that puts our authentication solution alongside a company that is pioneering the future of communication while also ensuring greater security and compliance for ARHT’s HoloPresenceTM technology, which will make the solution even more appealing to many clients.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with WISeKey to further enhance security options for our clients and broaden the potential markets for our online Virtual Global Stage and in-person HoloPresence engagements,” stated ARHT’s CEO Larry O’Reilly. “WISeKey’s software will integrate seamlessly with our ARHT Engine system to enhance communication globally. We’re seeing more and more organizations seeking out our solution and this added layer of security will help a great deal in ensuring greater compliance especially for our Corporate, Healthcare and Educational clients.”

During this event, Mr. Moreira, a multi-award-winning technology pioneer, and David Fergusson, an international corporate finance leader specializing in mergers and acquisitions, will discuss their recently published book, The transHuman Code and collaboration with global thought leaders, who seek to center humanity in the emerging tension between a human-controlled or a machine-controlled world. The authors and contributors propose that we start the design of the transHuman future from a human perspective, making sure that technology will inspire revolution or evolution so we can ensure humanity continues to thrive.

“It has never been more important than it is now to engage in this critical discussion,” said Mr. Moreira. “Human identity has a value, which has been and will continue to be exploited unless we reverse the recent trends in technology. Placing the power back into the hands of the humans engaging with technology will enable them to realize the true value of their identities, in ways they never thought possible.”

Mr. Fergusson commented, “With each industrial revolution, humanity has been refined in subtle and profound ways and the impact has been largely positive. In this, the 4th Industrial Revolution, innovative technologies are advancing at a meteoric uncontrolled pace. This profound difference creates untold risks for all humanity unless we are able to regain control over this dynamic. Created as a conversation starter for developers, enablers and users of technology, in essence all of us, the book contends that in the absence of a ‘Global Governor of Technology’ it is our individual and collective responsibility to determine what technology, when, and where.”

For more information about The transHuman Code: How to Program Your Future go to https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-transhuman-code-carlos-moreira/1130063219. This book is available for purchase online on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart, as well as Indiebound, and NetGalley.

About the authors:

Carlos Moreira is a multi-award-winning technology pioneer whose IT, online security, and trust management experience with the United Nations and World Trade Organization led to the creation, twenty years ago, of one of the world's first cybersecurity companies, WISeKey, of which he is the CEO. Today, he is also an active leader and member of several institutions and organizations focused on the advancement of technological innovation and preservation of human identity. He resides in Geneva, Switzerland with his family.

Connect with Carlos Moreira on Twitter @CreusMoreira, and on LinkedIn.

David Fergusson is a corporate finance leader specializing in global mergers and acquisitions and Executive Director of M&A with Generational Equity. He engages regularly with business, media, political, and academic leaders on the factors influencing corporate growth. He is a pioneer and international award winner for cross-border investment between the United States and China. Chairman of the finance industry's leading think tank, he is recognized as an expert on the impact of technology on business, government, and humankind. He resides with his family in Westchester, New York.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

WISeKey press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact: Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.

Connect with ARHT Media
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

Press Contact
Salman Amin
ARHT Media
samin@arhtmedia.com

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


    On a bright November morning in Australia, Andrea Seccafien takes a call from a Toronto reporter before a pair of late spring runs with temperatures set to reach 33C. "Never a rest day," said Canada's record holder in the women's half marathon. "To run more 5K to half marathon I need to run a lot." Seccafien doesn't mind the scorching heat now that she's finally training for a race — a half marathon Dec. 13 in the Australian island state of Tasmania — after two coronavirus pandemic lockdowns kept her out of competition from March through October. Seccafien's mental health suffered greatly through those months. Sharing a small apartment with fiancé Jamie Whitfield, she became overwhelmed by "a spiral of thoughts, a lot of worries" and took a break from training in June before the second lockdown of 111 days. Seccafien often wondered if the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics would indeed be held next summer. Would she get a chance to qualify for the Summer Games in the 10,000 metres? What would a long layoff mean for her career? Everything felt so much harder because my heart rate was always 20 beats over a normal amount. — Canadian runner Andrea Seccafien on training while struggling with mental health "I didn't know what was wrong [with me]. I was definitely dealing with a lot of anxiety but thankfully we have a really good support group with Athletics Canada," said Seccafien, who also began seeing a sports psychologist in Australia, where she has lived since late 2017 after Jamie landed a job as a post-doctoral researcher at the Melbourne campus of the Australian Catholic University. "I also wasn't sleeping well, so it was just a lot of things going on." During lockdown, Melbourne's five million residents could leave home to exercise outside and buy groceries but not travel further than five kilometres. Fortunately, there was 31 km stretch of running space for Seccafien on a nearby trail system. Still, the native of Guelph, Ont., faced many challenges. "Everything felt so much harder because my heart rate was always 20 beats over a normal amount," the 30-year-old recalled, her voice cracking with emotion. "My body was amped up all the time. 'Nerve-racking' without treatment "I would try to do a workout but running a time that would normally be very easy would feel as if I was doing a threshold or a pace faster and harder than a regular easy run." During tougher training sessions on the road, Jamie would bike alongside Seccafien and joined her on all long runs. "That was extremely helpful. It was really hard [emotionally] but we're a good team," said the Melbourne Track Club member, who found it "nerve-racking" running 150 km weekly and not being able to receive physio and massage therapy. Looking back, Seccafien realizes stepping away was necessary after struggling through training and not seeing improvement in her fitness. "When we went back into lockdown in July, it gave me time to train on my own, at my own pace and not compare myself to others, which was beneficial to getting back into fitness and confident again," said Seccafien, who also focused on meditation and her daily training responsibilities to work through the anxiety. "I think if I had to go back training [with my group] it would have spiraled again. Now, I feel normal." Seccafien is also in good physical health after tearing her right plantar — the ligament connecting the heel bone to your toes — in September 2018. After attempts to run through the pain led to a stress reaction (deep bone bruise) and prevented her from racing the 10,000, Seccafien reinjured the plantar while finishing second in the 5,000 at the Canadian championships in Montreal on July 25, 2019. She recovered to run two personal-best times in three days that October in Doha, Qatar — 15:04.67 in the semifinals to shave nearly four seconds off her PB and hit the 15:10 Olympic standard, then clocking her first-ever sub-15-minute 5,000 to place 13th in her first world final. WATCH | Andrea Seccafien runs sub-15-minute 5,000m for 1st time: "You always want to finish higher, so the goal in Tokyo would be top eight or 10," said Seccafien, who was 20th at her 2016 Olympic debut in Rio. "In Rio I was so green. I was making moves and wasting energy. Now, I feel I've learned how to run those [championship] races." In Tasmania, the former University of Toronto Track Club runner will race for the first time since setting a 33:05 PB in the 10K on Feb. 23, three weeks after taking down Natasha Wodak's Canadian half marathon record in 1:09:38 at the Kagawa Marugame International Half Marathon in Japan. "Since August, I have had a consistent block of training and I do think I'm quite fit, so there is no reason it shouldn't go well," said Seccafien, who remains hopeful of running the 5,000 and 10,000 in Tokyo. "I don't know if it'll be a Canadian record race, but I hope to be around that time."