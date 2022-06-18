Here’s how to join an evening kayak float down the Arkansas River to the Keeper

If an evening kayak trip down the Arkansas River sounds like fun, the city of Wichita has a tour for you.

Anyone with a kayak can sign up to participate in the city’s Floatin’ on the River tours, which started June 17 and run through Sept. 24. Tours happen two to four times a month; times and dates vary.

Each tour will take place on the Arkansas River in downtown Wichita. Tours will start south of the Wichita Boathouse and travel to the Keeper of the Plains and back. Each tour lasts approximately one hour to 1.5 hours.

There are three types of tours: The sunset tour to the Keeper and back ends with a barbecue dinner and music. During the glow tour, participants will have glow sticks and stop to watch the lighting of the ring of fire at the Keeper. Desserts and light snacks will be provided afterward. A senior tour for ages 55 and up will be set at a relaxed pace and followed by a barbecue dinner.

Staff from the parks and recreation department will give each person a brief training on kayak use before taking off on the tour route. Kayaks are not available to rent for the tours, according to the Wichita Park and Recreation Department.

All river tours cost $35. Participants must be at least 12 to join a sunset tour and 16 to join a glow tour. Signed waivers are required.

All participants must register in advance. To sign up, go to the park and recreation page on wichita.gov and search river tours. After finding a tour, click on the tour date and time of your choosing. You will then be taken to another link. The second link will have an option that is titled “add to section list.” Choose that option and start the process of signing up for a tour. You will need to create a free parks and recreation account if you do not already have one. If tours are full, you can ask to be added to a wait list.

Parking for tours can be found in the lot underneath 101-199 W Kellogg. Check-in for each tour starts at the time of the tour within a 15-minute window.